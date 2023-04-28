EXCL: Shraddha Kapoor’s trainers, Praveen Nair and Maahek Nair, get candid about her diet, exercise routine and more

Of all the things that the Luv Ranjan-directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar grabbed eyeballs for, leading lady Shraddha Kapoor’s toned and sharp look was at the top. Be it her enviable beach-bod or her energy during the dance numbers of the film — everything was on point. But if you’ve closely followed Shraddha’s social media, you would often spot her gorging on fried fish or devouring jalebis. Curious to find out how she managed to stay fit as a fiddle despite being such a foodie, we speak to Shraddha’s trainers, celebrity transformation coach Praveen Nair and celebrity coach-sports nutritionist Maahek Nair. The couple spills beans on the actress’ exercise routine, diet plans and more.



Tell us about Shraddha’s exercise regimen during the shoot of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Shraddha’s routine during filming was quite tight, especially during inter national travel, because of shooting days were longer than nights. But she made it a point to train, even if it was early in the morning. The rest days were planned as well because she had hectic dance rehearsals. Workouts were made interesting by using a lot of equipment and accessories such as loop bands, therabands, TRX, slides, and weights.



Shraddha is known to be a big foodie. How do you make sure that she gets to indulge in the food that she loves while maintaining her diet?

(Laughs) Despite being a foodie, Shraddha is very disciplined. During the shoot, whenever the nutrition macros were higher, we maximised it by letting her have the food she loves without feeling guilty as it was fit for that routine. Her favourites include almond-flour cream cheese cakes, flourless avocado toast, gluten-free spaghetti, plant based-masala chai and vegan quinoa biryani.



Of all the celebrity body transformations you both have worked on so far, which has been your favourite and why?

Whoever we’ve worked with have shown great transformations. A few of our favourites would be Shraddha in Street Dancer and TJMM, Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che, and Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor.



What does your personal fitness regimen look like?

Our routine comprises the 10 principles of fitness: cardiovascular endurance, respiratory endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, coordination, agility, balance and mobility. It is very structured and pre-planned in tandem with the results we are looking for, keeping in mind our individual strengths and weaknesses.



Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa