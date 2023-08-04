Four simple lifestyle shifts to make you feel good the next time you step on that scale

In today's world, the pursuit of weight loss has led many people to experiment with fad diets and extreme measures, often neglecting the potential side effects they may have on their health. Instead of focusing solely on weight loss, we should redirect our attention to inch loss, which indicates a reduction in body fat rather than overall weight, accounting for water and muscle loss.

Excessive fat accumulation can have adverse effects on the body, making it essential to adopt healthier

practices. Today, we will explore the significance of fat loss, and the implications of excess fat and check out a few practical tips for achieving sustainable fat reduction through lifestyle changes. Excessive fat accumulation in the body can lead to various health issues. It increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, joint problems and even mental health concerns. Fat cells also produce inflammatory substances that can contribute to chronic inflammation, further exacerbating health problems. Hence, prioritising fat loss over just weight loss becomes crucial for maintaining overall well-being. Let’s look at a few very basic effective tips for fat loss that we may know but may not have used in our day-to-day life:



 NEAT Exercises: Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis: Incorporating NEAT exercises into our daily routine can be highly beneficial for fat loss. Activities like push-ups, squats, or planks every two hours, even during work breaks, help boost metabolism and burn fat while resting. Additionally, stretching or practicing the Surya Namaskar in between tasks contributes to thermogenesis, aiding in fat reduction.

 Circadian Rhythm & Quality Sleep: Maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm is essential for energy levels and sound sleep. Exposure to natural light during the day helps regulate our internal body clock, promoting better sleep patterns. Adequate sleep supports the body in balancing hormones, which is crucial for fat metabolism. Eating within an hour of sunset can improve metabolism, digestion, and overall sleep quality.



 Mindful Eating & Chewing Food Slowly: Practicing mindful eating and chewing food slowly allows the body to recognise fullness more accurately. This can naturally lead to consuming fewer calories and promoting a calorie deficit essential for fat loss. Savouring each bite and paying attention to hunger cues can also help prevent overeating and aid in achieving fat loss goals.



 Include Protein in Each Meal: Incorporating protein in snacks and meals is vital for maintaining muscle mass, which is closely related to fat loss. Protein-rich foods help improve muscle tone and support overall body composition. They also provide a feeling of satiety, reducing the temptation to consume excess calories. Post-workout, it is very important to add a protein-rich snack to your system to overcome the muscle breakdown that happens during a workout. Rather than relying on magic superfoods or quick fixes, embracing lifestyle changes is the key to sustainable fat loss and overall well-being. By making these changes, not only do we achieve fat loss, but we also experience improvements in skin and hair health, enhanced energy levels and an overall sense of well-being. That’s why shifting the focus from mere weight loss to inch loss and fat reduction allows us to prioritise our health and well-being. Remember, it’s not about drastic changes; it’s about making small, consistent choices that lead to lasting results.

