Gains from the golden grain

To bloom golden within, sunflower seed is a requisite addition to your diet. The brightening of inner health reflects the brightening of your health outside. Sunflower seeds, a rich source of minerals and nutrients, act as a solution for various health issues. Sunflower seeds are cultivated as two crops — one seed type is used for consumption whereas the other type is grown from oil extraction. Akshaya Nagappan, a registered dietician in Chennai, talks in depth about the benefits of the seeds and their inclusion in our regular diet.

Benefits

They are high in protein, amino acids, dietary fibre, vitamin E and other nutrients.

Helps in preventing oxidative damage and inflammation.

It is also rich in minerals like calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium and zinc.

They are advised for the prevention of hair loss.

It contains unsaturated acids like oleic and linoleic acids that play a major role in controlling cholesterol levels.

Protective against coronary artery disease, thus improving heart health.

It aids in managing hypertension as the sodium and saturated fat are less.

Limitations

Sunflower seeds are known for their high nutrient content, but they also have a lot of calories. Therefore, people on a weight loss journey should consume in moderation.

It should not be consumed by those who are allergic to seeds.

People with digestive or kidney problems, should consume them in limited amounts (10 g per day).

Considering the limitations, the recommended amount of seed should be taken to avoid health issues. “For anything and everything moderation is key,” says Akshaya.

Ways to add sunflower seeds to your plate

Dry roasted sunflower seeds can be consumed as a snack.

Can be used as a garnish in salads.

It is used in bakery products as well.

Protein bars and powders can be prepared.

Sunflower protein powder

Take the required amount of sunflower seeds, split open the shell and use only the seeds.

Dry roast the seed in a pan.

Let it cool to room temperature.

Finely grind the seeds in a blender.

Add 1 or 2 tablespoons to your morning drink. And your protein dose for the day is ready.

Nutritional value (30 grams per day)

Calories: 175

Sodium: 2.7 mg

Protein: 6 g

Iron: 8%

Magnesium: 24%