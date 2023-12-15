Here are 6 practical tips to elevate your health during the festive season

As the festive season approaches, we are immersed in celebrations often neglecting our own well-being. Disregarding a healthy routine during festivities, and indulging in rich and unhealthy food, can lead to irregular sleep patterns, higher stress levels (due to festive preparations) and various health issues. Many tend to skip exercise as well during these times. These changes impact digestion, sleep quality, energy levels, immune function, and mental well-being. The influx of sugary treats and heavier meals can lead to digestive issues, while disrupted sleep and heightened stress compromise immunity. Balancing festivities with healthy practices is crucial to mitigate these effects, ensuring a harmonious celebration that doesn’t compromise one’s physical and mental well-being. Here are some practical tips to elevate your health during the festive season:

Circadian intermittent fasting (CIF)

CIF aligns eating patterns with the body’s natural rhythms, proving especially beneficial during the festive season. This approach restricts calorie intake to specific windows and enhances metabolic health. By synchronising meals with the body’s internal clock, CIF optimises energy expenditure, regulates hormones, and improves sleep quality. This method ensures that while enjoying festive indulgences, the body efficiently processes and utilises nutrients, preventing digestive discomfort, energy slumps and metabolic imbalances. Ensure this regimen is a consistent part of your daily life.



Sleep cycle

Establish and maintain a consistent sleep schedule at least five days a week . This routine allows the body to adhere to a regular sleep pattern, enhancing digestion, energy levels and overall well-being. The structured sleep cycle during weekdays stabilises circadian rhythm, mitigating the adverse effects of irregular sleep.

Digital detox

Avoid looking into displays an hour before bedtime and up to two hours after waking up. Pre-sleep screen abstinence aids in better sleep quality, promoting melatonin production, and ensuring restorative sleep. Likewise, refraining from screens after waking up aids in better sleep quality, reduces eye strain, and fosters mental clarity for a productive day ahead.

Mindful coffee/tea consumption

Consume your first cup of coffee or tea two to three hours after waking up, to allow your body’s natural cortisol levels to regulate and line the gut with an alkaline dose before you add the acidic beverages to the body. This promotes a healthier cortisol response and prevents dependency on caffeine. Further, it helps in maintaining hormonal equilibrium, promoting better digestion, stable energy and overall well-

being.

Consistent meal and exercise timings

Fix your meal times and adhere to them religiously. This regulates digestion, stabilises blood sugar levels and aids in maintaining a healthy metabolism. By allocating the majority of calories earlier in the day and opting for lighter dinners, the body can efficiently process food, reducing digestive discomfort. This routine supports optimal energy levels, enhances sleep quality, and minimises the chances of overeating or indulging excessively during festivities.



Incorporating relaxation techniques

Practice deep breathing exercises and meditation to promote mental well-being. These practices alleviate stress, lower cortisol levels, and enhance mental clarity, fostering a sense of calm. This proactive approach ensures a balanced mental state, empowering individuals to enjoy the festivities and prepare for the same with enthusiasm and not with fear. Amidst the excitement of festivities, let’s remember that our health is paramount. Celebrate, enjoy and cherish the moments while nurturing your health for a truly fulfilling festive experience.

