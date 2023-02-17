Ritu Agarwal talks fitness ahead of the Get Fit With Indulge showdown at Rush Fitness

A week-long sweet Valentine’s celebration just got over and it indeed has added some calories to our diet. While we prepare ourselves to shed those extra pounds, we also roll in towards the last leg of the Get Fit with Indulge competition at Rush Fitness, Alipore. Ritu Agarwal, CEO of Rush Fitness and Sanjay Dutta, technical head of the gym share why you should enrol yourselves in this high-adrenaline showdown, the rehabilitation facilities available at Rush and how the fitness market has evolved after the pandemic.

Your views on Get Fit with Indulge?

Ritu: We are all looking forward to this Saturday and there’s already a lot of buzz in the gym about it. Members are prepping up in full swing to compete against each other in the categories of wall sit, burpees, push-ups and planks. We are sure the participants are going to enjoy it thoroughly since it’s physically and mentally stimulating at the same time.

Take us through the rehabilitation facilities available at Rush Fitness.

Sanjay: Our programme and protocol are more goal-oriented. We specialise more in strength conditioning, rehabilitation and sports injury recovery exercises. The routine and rehabilitation we provide here can help an affected individual get back on their feet faster. It will only make them come back in a fitter and stronger manner.

How has the fitness market evolved post-pandemic?

Ritu: The pandemic did impact the fitness market in a big way since members were confined within the four walls of their homes. They were bound to work out at their homes since they had no other option. They could no longer engage in outdoor activities like walking and running. Over the past year, people have started coming back again to build their fitness regimes and strength. I think working out in a gym opens up a lot more avenues since homes are not equipped with proper machines, guidance and space. It’s great to see people coming back with this realisation.

Get Fit with Indulge will take place at Rush Fitness on February 18