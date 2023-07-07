Experience authentic Turkish Hammam in Singara Chennai now

After a hard day at work, one wants to be able to relax. To some, it might be sitting on the couch and sipping a hot cup of coffee or playing a good game on their PlayStation, or reading a book or going for a walk. But, we at Indulge do things a bit differently and so we went to a Turkish Hammam which can be experienced in only one place in Chennai — Bodhi Spa.

Also read: Six ways to keep your eyes protected

The Turkish Hammam experience screams luxury through and through. Right from the moment one selects their service of choice, they are led into the Nirvana room and offered green tea to relax and put their mind at ease.

After a good few minutes being in a state of tranquil, a therapist guides you into a luxurious room wherein you are given a change of clothes and a foot scrub with Himalayan salt. With your feet glistening, you are shown inside a room where all the magic happens. While your eyes soak in the pristine marble surroundings, the seven shower heads that are positioned above and the stone table placed at the centre, the steam hits you and, well you sweat, like a pig, that too.

Having left you alone while the hot air squeezes moisture from your body, the therapist returns with another colleague to begin the main process, which is scrubbing your entire body down using a traditional Turkish Kese Mitt. This exfoliation process might seem painful at first, but it prepares your skin for the hydrating suds, to awaken every cell of your body, that follows.

Then the shower heads are turned on and the water hits your chakras to completely relieve you of any body pain that you might have. One has to experience this to understand the riot of sensations one feels when the water hits from above. The experience is complete with the application of coconut butter and a wheat germ moisturiser, both of which are preheated.

The luxurious interiors at Bodhi Spa

Having spent the best 60 minutes of our lives, we went out and met Vijaya Nethraman, Senior Spa Manager — Cluster at Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai who showed us the level of care her team takes to make the experience completely safe for both the guest and the therapist. For example, there are machines that heat the massaging oil and moisturiser and each room is sanitised by another machine that sends out UV rays after a guest has availed of their services! You can thank COVID-19 for that.

Also read: Nail the Spritz Spirit: Check out the hottest nail trends of the year

Speaking about the Turkish Hammam, Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels & Resorts, says, “We are delighted to unveil Bodhi Spa, a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests. We are offering Chennai’s first Turkish Hammam which sets a new standard for wellness in the city, along with other offers and rejuvenating spa experiences.”

INR 6,000++ for 60 minutes.

At Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai.