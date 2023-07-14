A beginner's running plan made by ChatGPT helps man lose 26 pounds

A coach stated the ChatGPT-generated exercise advice is genuinely beneficial after a man who used it became hooked to running and lost 26 pounds. Greg Mushen, a tech expert from Seattle who hated running, recently admitted that he sought the free online chatbot to assist him in forming a good workout routine.

Mushen said he now runs six days a week and enjoys his exercises. But initially, he was taken aback and a little sceptical of the AI-generated guidance. The bot's strategy involves a series of gradual, easy steps, beginning with instructing Mushen to simply place his shoes close to the front entrance. Three days into the program, his first run lasted only a few minutes.

It was found that ChatGPT is on the right path. According to the exercise physiologist at the Boston Running Center and author of Pliability for Runners, a very slow approach to running is good for beginners to grow while preventing injury.

The fact that the plan's initial phases excluded any jogging altogether was one of the most unexpected aspects of the workout created by ChatGPT, according to Mushen. He had no more than to place his shoes by the door on day one and arrange a run on his calendar for day two of the plan.

I was bought in, he remarked, "even doing that little task. "I remember feeling accomplished when I was finished because it was just so simple." Regardless of your level of experience with running, you can still gain from these seemingly minor habits.

Mushen claimed that because ChatGPT's early jogging sessions were so brief, he wasn't even exhausted when they were over. This is perfect for beginners because, according to McConkey, pushing yourself to the point of exhaustion is actually harmful. Instead, you should ease into running.

