Dental treatment: cosmetic or essential?

How long have you been avoiding that mild sensation in your teeth and gums? While toothache is not considered a major issue affecting our lives, it is also true that not getting proper oral healthcare can lead to lifethreatening diseases. We tend to overlook our dental and oral health, specifically when there is a perception that dental treatment is done to enhance one’s appearance and is not essential to one’s self-care.

“Unfortunately, dental treatments are considered cosmetic treatments. That is one of the reasons why dental treatments are not insured in our country. Dental problems can lead to diseases. If not treated on time, they can cause infection which can spread to the neck, lungs and sometimes even to the brain. Most dental problems like caries, gum diseases, and improperly aligned teeth cause severe pain and functional disturbances leading to difficulty in chewing food. Any infections related to the oral cavity should be treated with great care,” said Dr Navata, Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City.

However, one cannot differentiate between cosmetic and essential dental treatment. As dentistry encompasses restorative, cosmetic and surgical aspects. “The purpose of restorative dentistry is to restore function and form. The purpose of cosmetic dentistry is to improve visual appearance. General dentistry focuses on the prevention and treatment of oral diseases like dental decay, gum disease, and diseases of the soft tissues of the mouth. Sometimes all three overlap and even normal proceDental treatment: cosmetic or essential? dures can be termed as cosmetic; where form and function are restored, it also helps in improving the appearance. Composite fillings, scaling and correction of broken teeth are a few examples,” said Dr Srinivas Gadipelly, Professor and Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, at Apollo Hospital, Kanchan Bagh.

He added that there is a strong link between one’s oral health and overall health. Taking good care of your teeth and mouth can have a profound effect on your whole body. “Bacteria from untreated gum disease can be attributed to serious health problems like diabetes, stroke, premature births in pregnancy, and respiratory conditions. Several studies point out that the effect of periodontitis is far-reaching and can even affect the brain’s metabolism, causing Alzheimer’s disease along with liver and heart diseases. Periodontal bacteria influence pancreatic alpha, beta cells and liver Kupffer cells and these two organs are very critical in the development of pre-diabetes and diabetes and in maintaining health,” he said.

According to Dr Hemath Kumar, Consultant Dental Surgeon, at Renova Hospitals. people only visit the dentist when things go out of hand. “Dental problems are not considered life-threatening as such. They do not cause any debilitating effects. People can go on with their lives despite having problems after taking a painkiller. It is only when the pain gets severe, they seek treatment,” he said. Historically, due to a lack of dentists, oral self-care never became an integral part of our lives. “There is a perception that it is expensive and the question of why we need to spend so much on a non-essential thing arises,” Dr Kumar added. He also mentioned that untreated dental problems can also lead to oral cancer.

According to doctors, brushing and flossing twice a day is part of regular oral healthcare and must not be ignored. Dental screening can also identify vitamin deficiencies, osteoporosis, diabetes, heart problems, and oral cancer. Access to information about dental health and how to properly maintain one’s oral health would prevent many issues and improve the overall state of dental health which in turn improve the general health of the individual