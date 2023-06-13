Everything you need to know about Ardha Padma Uttana Shvanasana, the perfect heart opener

This is an intermediate combination of Dolphin and Child Poses. It opens your heart, stretches and lengthens your spine, and stretches your shoulders. It is an excellent respite for chronic stress or tension in the shoulders and upper spine.

STEPS

Start in the Bharmanasana (Tabletop Pose), with your shoulders stacked over your wrists, your hips over your knees, and your feet relaxed.

Exhale and walk your hands forward towards the top edge of your mat and your chest and forehead down toward the ground.

Make sure your hips and knees stay perpendicular.

Now bend your right leg and place the right foot on top of the thigh, making Ardha Padmasana.

Keep your arms active; don’t let your elbows touch the ground. With your palms, press firmly onto the ground and draw your shoulder onto your back and keep your hips upwards on the ceiling.

Now, bring your gaze forward so that your chin rests gently on the mat.

Allow your neck to relax and breathe into your back, lengthening your spine in both directions.

Hold this position for around 5-7 breaths while breathing deeply.

Release by coming back into the Tabletop position and then standing up in a straight position for relaxation.

BENEFITS

A great heart opener.

Opens up tightness around the shoulders and forearms and back.

Improves the blood circulation in the body. Blood flows towards the chest and the shoulders.

It also improves the breathing capacity of the lungs.

The lower abdomen gets a great massage and stomach muscles too get activated while trying to take the hips upwards.

Gives deep stretch to the shoulders and the arms while giving them maximum relaxation. The lower back is extended upwards and stretches are more beneficial for the hips and the hamstrings.

It activates Svadhisthana (spleen or sacral) and Anahata (heart) chakras.

It is believed to offer relief from insomnia.

Helps to reduce fat and improves the digestive system.

Reduces the symptoms of chronic stress, and insomnia.

LIMITATIONS

People with knee, neck injury, shoulder problems and suffering from severe lower back pain, avoid this asana. Women should not practise this asana during pregnancy. Do it under a yoga expert’s supervision.