Viparita Karani Variation helps improve chronic neck and back pains

This is a variation of the base pose Viparita Karani. This pose creates a deeper stretch in the hamstrings while keeping the core and pelvis active and engaged. This variation with one leg stretched away from the wall can be part of therapy yoga to address issues related to sciatica or piriformis syndrome or even an injury in that leg.

STEPS

Inhale, have the pinky toe touching the wall with knees bent.

Exhale and place the palms on the floor.

Inhale, go down on your back, lying with the shoulders close to the floor, knees still bent. Exhale.

Inhale, raise the legs, bring them to the wall, slowly adjust the hips, bring the tailbone close to the wall, and place the heels on the wall.

Legs up the wall should be perpendicular to the upper body, toes pointing downwards with the support of heels on the wall.

Inhale, bring the left leg towards the upper body with the legs straight holding the lower thighs with both hands and fingers interlocked.

Gently stretch deeper with every exhale and feel the hamstrings stretch deeper and the quadriceps get stronger.

Stay in the position for about 4 breaths.

Now place your other leg on the wall following the above steps.

Practice both sides for 4-5 breaths.

BENEFITS

Opens the muscles of the hips, pelvis, gluteus, hamstrings, calves, and quadriceps.

Tones the abdominal muscles.

Enhances leg flexibility.

Develop lower back and core strength.

Gains core and leg strength.

Brings a soothing effect on the entire nervous system.

Reduces stress levels.

Address the digestive system and functions of kidneys, liver, gallbladder, etc.

Improves the functioning of various bodily systems.

Reduces the tension in the lower back.

LIMITATIONS

People having serious eye disorders like glaucoma and women during menstruation, serious neck and back pains or other problems, injuries, high blood pressure, heart problems, inflammation of the spleen or liver, avoid this.