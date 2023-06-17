From chia seeds-based tea to millet rotis: 5 superfoods you must incorporate in your diet

Get ready to embark on a mouth-watering adventure as we explore the realm of snacking like never before. Imagine a world where you can indulge in delicious treats guilt-free, without compromising your health goals. That's right - with the power of superfoods, snacking has been transformed into an extraordinary experience that nourishes your body and tantalises your taste buds.



The concept of superfoods is not a fad but rather a renaissance of ancient wisdom. With origins deeply rooted in cultures across the globe, superfoods have resurfaced to provide us with a natural and wholesome way to nourish our bodies. Whether it's the exotic spices of India, the vibrant greens of South America, or the pristine berries of the Nordic regions, each superfood brings a unique set of nutrients and health benefits to the table.



Delve into the realm of millets, moringa, chia seeds, amaranth seeds, and other extraordinary nutritional powerhouses that countless individuals hail as true game-changers in their quest for optimal well-being. These culinary marvels are not only tantalising to the taste buds but also deliver unparalleled benefits that nourish your body and elevate your life.



Raju Bhupati, Founder of Troo Good, India's largest millet-based snacking company suggests some innovative ways to incorporate superfoods into your everyday meal:



Digestive Rotis: As a staple in every Indian meal, rotis need not be an obstacle on your health journey. The road to health is always paved through a good gut, therefore substituting traditional flour with healthier alternatives like ragi and other millets, adds multiple benefits, which include improved overall gut health, considering that millets have both prebiotic and probiotic properties.



The Better Khichdi: A timeless classic, khichdi holds a special place in the realm of wholesome and nourishing foods. This humble dish, made by boiling grains or legumes in water or milk, offers a plethora of health benefits that make it a wonderful addition to any balanced diet. However, the better khichdi includes the use of superfoods and wonder grains like amaranth seeds, moong dal, or Quinoa, adding a treasure trove of other benefits, keeping you and your family fitter and healthier.

Alternative Carbs: Carbohydrates are an essential nutrient that fuels our bodies and supports various physiological functions. However, choosing the right types of carbohydrates is crucial for maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. Opting for complex carbs from whole, unprocessed sources is generally recommended, as they provide more nutrients, fibre, and sustained energy compared to refined or sugary carbs. Millet-based foods are the perfect replacement for popular carbs like rice and wheat, with their low glycaemic index and abundance of fibre, while also keeping you fuller for a longer period of time.



The Mindful Tea: Unlock the secrets of this ancient wisdom and discover how the infusion of chia seeds enhances the inherent goodness of tea. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, fibre, and essential minerals, chia seeds bring forth a treasure trove of health benefits. As they swirl gracefully within your teacup, these tiny powerhouses fortify your body, nourishing it with their remarkable nutritional profile.



The Unconventional Milk: This exceptional plant-based alternative has captured the attention of health enthusiasts and culinary explorers alike, thanks to its remarkable benefits. Packed with essential nutrients, millet milk offers a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote overall well-being. Its creamy texture and subtly sweet taste make it a delightful addition to smoothies, cereals or enjoyed on its own. What truly sets millet milk apart is its unique ability to cater to various dietary needs, such as lactose intolerance or vegan preferences. Additionally, millet milk's low glycemic index ensures stable blood sugar levels, making it a suitable choice for those conscious of their sugar intake.



Superfoods have the remarkable ability to unlock our potential for optimal health and vitality. They serve as a bridge between traditional wisdom and modern nutrition, reminding us of the importance of nourishing our bodies with natural and wholesome foods. By embracing the power of superfoods, we embark on a journey towards a healthier, more vibrant life.