Yoga for selfcare and healing

Yoga is essentially a practice of self-care and building a relationship with one’s mind and body. The philosophy of Yoga comprises several sects and segments but all basically emphasise on practising a healthy lifestyle for overall well-being. Therefore, it might seem like an elusive idea, something that practitioners have been saying for so long (literally, for centuries now!) but to practise self-care in the form of yoga is something that modern city dwellers need more than anything.

Focusing on how yoga can be modified to suit the needs of care-seekers, Harshita Soni, founder of Place of Breath says that anyone who can breathe– can practice yoga.

“I consider myself to be a yoga vaidya and offer one-onone yoga therapy sessions where the practice is designed to meet the needs of the careseeker for various conditions like chronic joint pains, acidity, migraine, anxiety, women’s health conditions like PCOD, endometriosis, diabetes, to more serious diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s, stroke, etc,” says Harshita.

Giving us specific examples of how yogasanas can be modified to suit the needs of the people, she says, “When someone with lower - back pain comes for healing, I teach them simple, supine postures with breathwork that they can follow while lying on the bed. After a few weeks, when the back has healed, we start with standing postures -- instead of a full forward bend, they are given a half forward bend with a chair or table’s support. After a few months, they are able to comfortably sit on the floor and do more challenging postures. Other such examples include a standing twist, modified for a chronic kidney disease patient, which starts with a milder twist while seated on the chair. For someone with vertigo, I start with seated neck and arm movements on a chair, followed by a standing posture with wall support. For skin conditions, we avoid very intense practices that generate heat in the body like Surya Namaskar. Or when someone has a knee replacement surgery or sports injury, I teach them simple movements with breathwork while seated on a chair. The secret ingredient of therapy is in the breath of the care seeker. The quality of the breath determines the quality of life!”

While focusing on their breath, one can add meditation and chants, simple and difficult postures as per one’s needs. The idea is to provide your body and mind with a range of activities that cater to specific stressors. “Yoga is a transformative practice that brings about numerous physical and mental health benefits,” says Pratibha Aggarwal, founder of Anahata Yoga Zone. “Physically, it enhances flexibility, strength, and balance, sculpting a more graceful and agile body. It boosts blood circulation and optimises respiratory function. It also aids in weight management and boosts overall energy levels. Mentally, yoga fosters mindfulness and reduces stress, anxiety and depression. By promoting deep relaxation and improving sleep quality, it restores mental peace and harmony. In essence, yoga is a holistic practice that nurtures both the body and mind, empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and vitality,” she adds.

The practice of yoga is based on the idea that the human body is an integration of five bodies, catering to the dimensions of physical, mental, emotional, energy or prana, and higher spiritual self. “When all these bodies are taken care of using the techniques of yoga, including body, breath (pranayama) and awareness, then we are in a state of union with the higher self and in sync with the universe,” says Sharmila Taneja, yoga therapist for One-on-One Yoga. “Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word yuj which means to join. Hence, yoga is a process of moving from jiva atma to the param atma (a movement from self to higher self). The movement brings us back from the state of (dis) ease to ease,” she adds. The healing aspect does not remain limited to physical and mental spheres but also includes dealing with emotional challenges as well. Harshita says that one of the most beneficial aspects of yoga is to provide support to cancer patients by being their friends and guides. “Beyond lifestyle and habits, I also explore the emotional roots of disease — for example, how relationships impact wellbeing. Strained partnerships and sibling conflicts can manifest as physical ailments. With yoga therapy, I integrate postures and counselling, drawing on the transformative tools of the yoga sutras. Patanjali’s wisdom forms the foundation of Indian psychology, promoting a calm mind and clarity amid challenges,” she concludes.