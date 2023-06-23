Seven signs that you might have PCOS

When a person particularly a woman, is not able to shed of those extra kilos from the body, then we need to look beyond food and exercise. Weight gain can surely happen due to a bad and sedentary lifestyle but it can also happen due to under eating and over exercising, lack of sleep or rest, stress, hormonal imbalance etc. Today, let’s discuss about one such disorder that leads to hormonal imbalance and further causes weight gain in women of a child bearing age. It’s none other than Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common endocrine disorder that affects women of reproductive age and it is characterised by hormonal imbalances, irregular menstrual cycles, and the development of small cysts on the ovaries. Besides these primary symptoms, PCOS is also associated with various secondary effects and the symptoms may vary from person to person. Common symptoms include:



 Irregular menstrual cycles: Women with PCOS often experience infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods, or may even have a complete absence of menstruation (amenorrhea).



 Hyperandrogenism: Elevated levels of androgens (male hormones) such as testosterone can lead to symptoms like excessive facial and body hair growth (hirsutism), acne, and male pattern baldness.



 Ovarian cysts: Fluid-filled sacs called cysts may develop on the ovaries, causing pelvic pain or discomfort.



 Weight gain: Many women with PCOS struggle with weight gain, particularly around the abdomen. And in PCOS, the ovaries produce higher levels of androgens, disrupting the delicate balance of hormones in the body. These hormonal fluctuations can lead to several metabolic changes that contribute to weight gain like:



 Insulin resistance: PCOS is commonly associated with insulin resistance, a condition in which the body’s cells become less responsive to the hormone insulin so the glucose uptake by cells is affected and the glucose circulates in the blood. This can result in elevated sugar as well as insulin levels, leading to increased fat storage, especially around the abdomen.

 Increased appetite and cravings: Hormonal imbalances in PCOS can affect appetite regulation, leading to increased hunger and cravings for high-calorie foods. This can contribute to weight gain and difficulties in weight management.



 Slower metabolism: Some studies suggest that women with PCOS may have a slower metabolic rate, making it more challenging to burn calories efficiently. Next week, we will discuss lifestyle tips and functional food recommendations to manage your symptoms and hormonal imbalance.

