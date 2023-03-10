Ready, Set, Train: Celebrity fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi on his upcoming 40-day fitness challenge

Lawyer by profession yet fitness trainer by choice, Sohrab Khushrushahi is a widely sought-after name in the Indian fitness industry, thanks to a clientele that includes the creme-de-la-creme of the celebrity world – from actress Alia Bhatt to cricketer Robin Uthappa.

To make workouts enjoyable and accessible to as many people as possible, Sohrab launched the online fitness programme SOHFIT 40-day Challenge in 2017. Its fourth chapter began on March 6 and we chat with the fitness expert to understand what the programme includes, his personal fitness regimen and more.

What does the SOHFIT 40-day challenge entail?

The SOHFIT 40 day-challenge started way before the pandemic. We aimed to improve public health and thus, reached out to as many people as possible. The challenge combines training, nutrition, and the sense of belonging to one community. We provide participants a training programme and a set of nutrition guidelines for 40 days. The purpose is to educate people and empower them to make their own decisions.

You had also launched the RFT India Movement in association with Da Rulk. How was it collaborating with him?

Da Rulk is an absolute legend. He’s a person I’ve always looked up to and tried to learn from. To call your mentor your friend is a great feeling and for me and he has been both.

What is your core fitness philosophy?

Fitness is about having fun and doing things you want to do without having to think twice. I want fitness to become a part of everyone’s lives.

How was it to train Alia Bhatt, especially during her pregnancy?

Alia has always been a pleasure to train. She is super committed and has never shied away from working hard. To me, she’s family and even through her pregnancy and post-pregnancy periods, she’s put in the work required and done it smartly. The best part is that she enjoys herself while working out.

What does your personal fitness regimen look like?

My routine is constantly changing. It really depends on what my goals are during a set period. Strength training and RFT (Raw Functional Training) is always a part of every regimen of mine. I find ways to include the stuff I love into every routine because that is what keeps me going.

