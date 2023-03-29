Five diet and fitness tips to help you fast safely during Ramadan

Ramadan is ongoing, and like every year, a section of people are fasting for religious purposes. But with the increase in heat, some may find it difficult to continue with their fasting, besides carrying on with their day-to-day activities.

“Fasting has been practised for centuries and has become increasingly popular in recent years as a way to improve overall health and wellness. However, it’s important to fast safely to ensure you don’t negatively impact your body,” says Arushi Verma, co-founder, of FITPASS. She shares with us five diet and fitness tips to help you fast mindfully.

Stay hydrated

During fasting, it’s essential to keep having liquids to prevent dehydration and other related issues. Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or herbal tea throughout the month as it will help maintain fluid balance in your body, flush out toxins, and keep your digestive system active and healthy. It’s recommended to drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water daily. Especially for people who follow the divinity of Ramadan rituals, remember to match the water intake count post your iftar meals.

Don’t skip nutritious meals

It is crucial to consume nutritious and wholesome foods during the non-fasting time of the day, which is before dawn and after sunset. While breaking your fast, try not to consume oily or fried food and rather focus on consuming whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables as they will provide your body with all the essential nutrients your body requires. These foods will help you stay feeling full and energised. Overall, the key to maintaining a healthy diet during Ramadan is to make wise choices when it comes to the foods you consume.

Avoid junk food

While fasting, it’s best to avoid junk food, processed foods, and foods high in sugar and salt. These foods can increase your cravings, making you feel lethargic. It can also be the reason for intense dehydration and hurt your overall health. Opt for healthy and wholesome snacks, such as fruits, nuts, and seeds, to keep you feeling satisfied and energised.

Exercise

Even a simple workout session during fasting can help you maintain muscle mass, boost your metabolism, and keep your body active. Moderate-intensity exercises like walking, jogging, or yoga is great options during fasting. It is critical to listen to your body and not overwork yourself while you fast.

Break your fast slowly

When it’s time to break your fast, it’s important to go slow and stay gentle. Overeating or consuming foods that are too heavy can cause digestive issues or bloating. Start with small portions of light, healthy meals like soups, salads, or fruits, and gradually add more nutrient-rich foods like lean protein and whole grains.

Fasting can be an effective way to improve your health and wellness. However, it’s essential to fast mindfully to avoid any negative impacts on your body.