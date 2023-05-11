Create a relaxing bedtime routine for restful sleep: A step-by-step guide

Getting a night of peaceful rest is still a dream for many. With longer working hours and the stresses of everyday life taking over our minds just as we decide to shut down for the day, getting a good night's sleep has become nearly impossible. People have also acquired hazardous nocturnal behaviors such as aimless social media app browsing, binge eating, movie marathons, and excessive alcohol usage.

Setting a stable bedtime routine might be a savior to those that suffer from such problems and can also provide an alternative to the contemplative nature of an idle mind and save them from the resulting negative thoughts.

Bedtime routines can be altered to a person’s convenience depending on the nature of their lifestyles. It mainly consists of calming activities such as a warm bath, reading, painting, journaling, or meditation. It is a simple addition to your existing routines that can help calm your body and mind.

Decide on a set time to go to bed

Our brain starts winding down automatically as part of the natural sleep cycle at the end of the day. You need to set a sleep time and wake-up time based on your schedule and adhere to it ceremoniously. Training your brain to sleep at a set time will help you become sleepier and feel tired closer to that time, making it easier to fall asleep.

Get rid of digital devices in the vicinity

This is something we’re all aware of. Electronics such as television, mobile phones, and tablets all emit strong blue light. According to Sleepfoundation, Blue light floods your brain while using these devices, tricking it into thinking it is daytime. As a result, your brain suppresses melatonin production and works to stay awake.



Take a warm shower

Your body experiences various metabolic changes throughout the day. One such change is melatonin production, which prepares you for sleep, as well as aids a drop in your core body temperature.

Consider taking a warm bath about an hour before you go to sleep. Your body will heat up from the water, and cool down quickly as the water evaporates, mimicking a nighttime drop in body temperature that makes you feel tired and relaxed.

If you like reading, get a few books and set them up on the bedside

Reading is a calm activity that is usually developed during childhood. Reading a calm, uneventful book can help you fall asleep faster. Stay away from genres such as thriller, horror, mystery, etc. that can spike your emotions.

Eat light snacks and avoid non-caffeinated drinks

Achieve a healthy balance by soothing your stomach with a light snack, such as a piece of fruit or yogurt, cherries, grapes, kiwi, rice, and nuts have all been shown to help people sleep. Non-caffeinated herbal teas, especially ones with chamomile or lavender, are another nice way to calm the mind and induce sleep.



Meditate

Meditation has been proven to reduce stress and stabilise our minds. Practice mindfulness meditation by simply closing your eyes and allowing yourself to focus on your thoughts and feelings. Observe your thoughts, but do not judge them or overthink them.



Try aromatherapy

Calming fragrances, like lavender and cedarwood, can promote restful sleep. A diffuser can be a good investment for people struggling to calm their minds and rest.

Journal

Journaling improves mental health by reducing stress and assisting you in remembering good ideas before going to sleep. You can jot down the thoughts and emotions that have been lingering all day. Pour some chamomile tea into your favorite mug, grab a pen, and start writing. You might be astonished at how many lines you can fill in 10 to 15 minutes.

Prepare your bed and clothes

Pay attention to your bedsheets and your clothes. Clean sheets and fluffed pillows can make the bed seem more inviting. Comfortable pajamas can make bedtime something to look forward to, while tight or uncomfortable sleepwear can make you feel uncomfortable and irritable.

Alter the bedroom’s atmosphere

Creating a calm bedroom atmosphere is vital to a good night’s sleep. Making your bedroom into an optimal sleep haven by keeping it cold, dark, and quiet can be part of your bedtime routine. Set the thermostat to somewhere between 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Pull down your blackout curtains. Dim the lights. Amber lights are usually recommended for winding down. Put things away and remove clutter.

Humans are habitual by nature. Establishing a bedtime routine will aid in the formation of habits that will alert our minds and send a reminder that it is time to hit the hay. The brain will eventually start recognising these habits as a precursor to sleep. Nighttime routines also factor into sleep quality which is an additional aspect that is extremely important to replenish our brains for optimal functioning.



