6 healthy snacks to satiate high-altitude hunger

When travelling by plane, the hunger pangs can suddenly arise especially when you have a long layover or you get munchy in-flight. While there are a lot of options available at the airport and on board, they aren’t always the healthiest ones and are also heavy on the pocket. Thus, if you are someone who likes to pack their own snacks, we have listed out five options for you to satiate your high-altitude hunger.

Chikki

These sweet treats are a great travel snack because they can last for long periods of time (days and even weeks) and are easy to pack and carry. They are considered to be a healthy snack as the main ingredient is jaggery, which contains protein, minerals, and vitamins and is also a great source of iron and copper. In addition to this, they contain different nuts and seeds.

Khakhra

This Gujarati dish is commonly eaten across India as a snack. Khakhras are considered to be healthy as they are made of whole wheat. They are rich in carbohydrates and proteins and also contain dietary fibres which help with weight reduction, digestion, and maintaining blood sugar levels. Khakhras are not only easy to pack, but can also be eaten with anything.

Thepla

This is another Gujarati delicacy that has a variety of benefits that make them suitable for air travel. Theplas are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and iron and are known for their health benefits from lowering cholesterol to aiding digestion. They can be paired with a number of ingredients as well.

Popcorn

This movie snack has often been mistaken as ‘junk food’. In reality, popcorn is a whole grain, which means it is high in fibre, vitamins and minerals. However, the method of preparation is critical in determining how healthy the popcorn will be afterwards. This is why air-popped popcorn, which is lightly seasoned, is a great snack choice for flights because it is easy to carry along and is healthier when compared to many traditional snacks on flights.

Nuts and Dry Fruits

This snack is particularly convenient when travelling for long trips, especially since they don’t require refrigeration. Nuts and dried fruits can not only give an energy boost but also keep the hunger pangs at bay. Nuts such as cashews, almonds and peanuts are rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats. Likewise, dried fruits like raisins, dates, prunes, figs and apricots contain potassium, fibre, iron and antioxidants. When travelling by flight, nuts and dried fruits should be stored in a resealable container or a container with a secure lid.

Mixed Seeds

Another popular and healthy snack that can flyers to snack on long journeys are mixed seeds. Oftentimes, they are consumed alongside nuts and dried fruits. Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and flax seeds contain high levels of essential fatty acids, vitamins A, B, C and E and minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc and iron. In fact, eating more of these foods may decrease the risk of heart disease and lower blood sugar levels.

However, for some international flights, some seeds like chia seeds may be banned as some countries are concerned about the introduction of plant-eating pests, plant diseases, or invasive plants.