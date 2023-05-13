Svech, an eco-friendly fitness brand plants a tree every time you buy two yoga mats

Svech, the sustainable yoga mat brand, is now ensuring every purchase you make, has an impact towards helping the environment and promoting social good. In association with the NGO Sankalp Taru, Svech recently announced this collaboration, post the Earth day festivities this year.



The brand believes in giving back to the planet and putting customers first. Hence all customers whose

purchases exceed Rs 5,000 (roughly the cost of two of their cork yoga mats) will have a tree planted under their name. The brand has tied up with the Sankalp Taru Foundation and all the plantation details of your tree, including geo location and name given are sent via mail.



Svech is a sustainable brand, founded by Anjali Balan, who wanted to create an eco- friendly product

that involved all the aspects of nature. The name of the brand comes from the Sanskrit word ‘svecha’ which means freedom and refers to a state of being liberated, happy, and is ultimately considered the purpose of all purposes.



Being a student of law, the idea to start a brand of her own came about from her own interest towards holistic well-being and to enhance the need for quality products that are reasonably priced to aid her yoga and workout sessions. The research she had done prior to launching the product, showed usage of plastics in mats (PVC) which is bad for lungs (with studies linking it to cancer) and thus ensured the need for a brand born in the motherland of yoga with ancient values and a modern outlook to create yoga products that are eco-friendly and good looking.



Talking about the brand, founder Anjali says. “Doing yoga or working out takes me to a state of feeling

blissful and free which resonates with ‘Svech’as a brand as at ‘Svech’ we believe in freedom from

harmful substances. There is a need for a good alternative to something eco-friendly and long-lasting

and thus Svech was born as a solution to this for all gym and yoga lovers like me who like to invest in

good quality products. At the end of the day, our vision is to add a little fun and colour to your daily

yoga practise while ensuring our planet gets its due.”