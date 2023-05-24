Five high-protein breakfast dishes for a healthy binge

There are numerous reasons why it’s advisable to start your day on a healthy note. After long hours of sleeping, your body needs some fuel to start working again. A healthy breakfast rich in protein often helps in providing much-needed energy to your body. Not only this, but it also keeps your blood sugar levels in control and enhances your overall mood. Protein keeps you full for a longer time and thus, helps in curbing unnecessary hunger pangs. It is also essential for muscle maintenance and repair work. So, what are you waiting for? Make sure you have a healthy breakfast rich in protein. For some ideas, you can check out the list below.

Breakfast power bowl

You can always kickstart your day with a scrumptious power bowl. This can be one of the easiest ways to get a good dose of protein for the day. Also, it hardly takes ten minutes to get this bowl ready. Assemble oats, vegetables or fruits like blueberries, raspberries, cranberries and others, and a good portion of Greek yoghurt. For garnishing? You can use some chia seeds and dry fruits like walnuts. You can always rely on this recipe during the rush hours in the morning when you don’t have enough time to spend in the kitchen.

Egg and oats omelette

We all know that eggs are loaded with protein. However, if you are too bored with your regular scrambled eggs or boiled eggs, we have something interesting that you can try out at home. Give your usual egg omelette a little twist with this idea. The addition of ragi in this omelette enhances its nutritive value. Just take some milk-soaked ragi in a bowl and crack a couple of eggs. Blend it well and put some homely spices. You can add vegetables and make an omelette.

Paneer besan chilla

If you love relishing desi breakfast dishes, go for this one. Chilla is basically a savoury pancake. The recipe gets a boost with the addition of protein-rich paneer. To make this, you can prepare a gram flour batter and add some quintessential spices to it. Pan-fry the batter in order to make pancakes and once it starts cooking up, put some grated paneer on top. You can amp it up with onion, black pepper and coriander leaves. This is a popular traditional Indian breakfast generally teamed with pickle, chutney or even tomato ketchup.

Chia seeds and peanut butter toast

Looking for easy breakfast ideas? Here you go. The simplest you can do is make drool-worthy chia seeds and peanut butter toast quickly. This is delicious, filling and packed with protein. The best part is that you don’t even need to be a cook or a kitchen expert to make this. Just take toasted bread slices and apply a generous amount of peanut butter onto them. Top it up with sliced bananas and some soaked chia seeds. Team it up with a glass of milk before you leave for work.

Fruit bowl

Many people like to include fruits in their breakfast. Well, it’s worth noting that guavas, avocados, apricots, kiwifruit, and bananas among many others, make for an excellent choice as far as your breakfast is concerned. This also works like magic for all those people who are on their weight loss journey. You can either chomp on these fruits raw or have them with yogurt or porridge. Team it up with a protein shake if you want.

These breakfast options will keep you going all morning.