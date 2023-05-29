Maintaining your pet's well-being is a challenge for any pet parent. You must consider many things, from lifestyle to food, to ensure that your pet is well. But there are several herbs that can help your pet in many ways.



Basil

This popular herb gives pets certain benefits. It helps ease symptoms of stomach upset in dogs and cats. It also works in eliminating ringworms and fungal infections. Basil helps combat the effects of stress and stabilise blood sugar levels. The herb helps retain healthy skin and hair. Furthermore, it can help calm hyperactive dogs and pets undergoing environmental or physical stress.

Turmeric

It helps pets suffering from stiffness, discomfort and other issues stemming from achy or overused muscles and joints. Curcumin in turmeric acts as an antibiotic, an anti-fungal, and an antioxidant. In dogs and cats, it has been used to lessen the effects of dermatitis from fleas. Turmeric is popular among pet parents looking for cardiovascular support for their dog or cat. Use a pinch of turmeric when you cook your pet's food.

Ashwagandha

You can use this herb to reduce the effects of stress and anxiety and improve learning and memory. Clinical research shows that it helps relieve general aches and pains. Ashwagandha also contains high levels of iron and amino acids. It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-fungal activities. It stabilises blood sugar, manages cholesterol levels and builds immunity.

Ginger

This spicy herb helps with discomfort when your pet breaks down food. Ginger is also a natural antioxidant that is beneficial to dogs and cats. It is known for energising and stimulating pets who might feel lethargic, heavy, or withdrawn. Ginger can help relieve joint discomfort and ease movement. Its bitter and astringent qualities may assist with drawing out excess moisture in the respiratory system. When the need arises, you can provide your pet with ⅓ teaspoon daily for every 20 pounds.

Neem

Neem is widely used for healthy skin and oral health, and helps with the proper function of the heart and liver. Neem oil can repel and kill common biting insects, including mosquitoes, biting midges, and fleas. It may also help maintain a healthy and balanced environment in your pet’s gut. Neem oil can be used externally in moderation, but due to its extreme potency, it is essential to use a diluted version. Neem powder can also help dogs and cats when used in moderation. Generally, you can provide ¼ teaspoon daily for every 20 pounds.

However, you must always consult a veterinarian before giving your pet any of these herbs, especially when pregnant or lactating. They can cause allergic reactions, interfere with prescriptions or worsen any comorbidities. The dosage also matters as smaller pets require less than larger ones.

