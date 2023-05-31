7 tips you can follow to stay active throughout the day

As children, we never got tired of running and jumping around. However, now that we are getting older, there is little to no motivation to keep active. A majority of us are confined to chairs and spend hours typing. In this article, we have listed out tips you can follow to get some movement in during the day.

Try taking walking breaks

As the majority of us work indoors, we are more likely to have back pain or eye strain from staring at an illuminated screen for an extended amount of time and from being confined to using laptop computers or sitting during drawn-out lectures. Taking short walking breaks can help improve blood circulation through our body and provide relief from pressure built up behind the eyes.

Do small exercises

Some people may find it challenging to maintain a regular workout programme with an 8-hour workday or a gym membership may not be an option for them. You can choose a workout guide that fits your lifestyle from a large selection available on the internet. Even a few minutes of exercise is enough to stimulate your body. The main purpose is to move the body and strengthen overworked or underworked muscles.

Take the bus or the train

While cars and bikes are much more comfortable in comparison to public transport, travelling using public transport inextricably adds a few minutes of walking into our routines. It is beneficial for the environment and reduces stress caused by traffic congestion. If you usually pass by beautiful places, it also allows you to enjoy the view instead of having to focus.

Create an easy-to-follow routine

We all know that creating a routine is far easier than following it, and this is typically because we frequently overestimate our abilities and create routines that are either difficult to follow or implausible to work out. Hence, creating a regimen that is easy to follow and allows for adjustments is far more effective and desirable.

