What should you do if crackers cause an eye injury?

Diwali, the festival of lights, fills the hearts of millions with joy and excitement across the nation. A cherished tradition during this festive period is the lighting of firecrackers. However, it is imperative to remain vigilant and prioritize eye safety to ensure that the celebrations remain a source of joy, devoid of accidents and mishaps.

Eye injuries are not uncommon during Diwali festivities, which can catch people off guard. We share vital insights on how to handle potential eye accidents when indulging in the tradition of setting off firecrackers:

Prevention is key

Taking proactive measures is crucial in preventing eye injuries. Opt for eco-friendly firecrackers, wear protective eyewear, maintain a safe distance while igniting fireworks, and closely supervise children to significantly reduce the risk of eye accidents.

Guidelines for dealing with eye accidents

Despite one's best efforts, accidents can still happen. If you or someone around you sustains an eye injury while lighting firecrackers, follow these immediate steps:

1. Stay calm: In the event of an eye accident, maintaining composure is vital. Panic can exacerbate the situation, so take a deep breath and remain calm.

2. Do not rub the eye: It is crucial to resist the urge to touch or rub the affected eye, as this can worsen the situation.

3. Gently rinse the eye: If visible foreign particles or debris are present in the eye, carefully rinse it with clean water. If available, use a sterile saline solution. Avoid using tap water, as it may contain impurities that could further irritate the eye.

4. Cover the injured eye: Shield the injured eye by covering it with a clean, sterile gauze or a soft cotton cloth. This will help prevent further contamination and minimize movement of the affected eye.

5. Seek Immediate medical attention: Delaying professional medical assistance is not an option. Even seemingly minor injuries can have a lasting impact on vision if left untreated. Get in touch with an eye specialist or visit the nearest hospital emergency department for a thorough examination and appropriate treatment.

Actions to avoid

Just as essential as knowing what to do in case of an eye accident is understanding what not to do. Steer clear of these common mistakes:

1. Don't disregard the injury: Regardless of the perceived severity, never dismiss an eye injury as minor. Swift medical attention is imperative to prevent potential complications and safeguard vision.

2. Don't self-medicate: Avoid using over-the-counter eye drops or applying ointments without professional guidance, as these may exacerbate the condition in some cases.

3. Don't attempt to remove embedded objects: If an object is embedded in the eye, refrain from attempting to remove it on your own, as this could lead to further harm. Instead, keep the eye stable and seek immediate medical assistance.

As we revel in the splendour of firecrackers during Diwali, it is equally essential to prioritise safety, particularly when it comes to safeguarding our eyes. Knowing how to respond in case of an eye accident is crucial, but taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of such accidents is equally important. In the unfortunate event of an eye injury, remember to remain calm, avoid eye rubbing, rinse the affected eye gently, cover the injured eye, and promptly seek professional medical attention.