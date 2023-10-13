Here is how you can cope and better manage high blood pressure

High blood pressure, often referred to as the ‘silent killer’, stealthily creeps into our lives with symptoms that often go unnoticed. That throbbing sensation in your head, the constant ache between your eyes, or the unexplained energy slumps might not seem alarming at first, but they could be early signs of a much more significant issue. High blood pressure can wreak havoc on your health, particularly targeting your kidneys. However, the good news is that many high blood pressure cases can be reversed, let’s explore how this is possible.

To understand how high blood pressure can be reversed, we need to delve into its root causes. In diabetics, fluctuating blood sugar levels trigger irritation and inflammation in arteries, causing damage to their inner linings. These damaged arteries become hardened and narrow, leading to increased blood pressure. Lifestyle factors play a significant role in this process, with sleep deprivation, chronic stress and poor diets, including ultra-processed sodiumrich foods, exacerbating the problem. Conventional medication typically focuses on maintaining blood pressure levels and often involves the use of ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers or diuretics. While these drugs can help control blood pressure, they don’t address the underlying issues and can create a vicious cycle.

Minerals like potassium and magnesium are vital for regulating blood pressure. Low levels of these minerals can contribute to high blood pressure. However, diuretics, commonly prescribed for hypertension, flush out magnesium and potassium from the body, potentially worsening the condition. This depletion of essential minerals creates a situation where multiple blood pressure medications may be prescribed, further depleting the very minerals needed for stable blood pressure.

Also read: Blueberries: The antioxidant powerhouse for brain health

Enter L-citrulline, a nonessential amino acid that serves as a precursor to L-arginine, found within the endothelial linings of blood vessels. When blood vessels constrict or become inflamed, the body converts L-arginine into nitric oxide, a potent vasodilator. Nitric oxide relaxes and widens blood vessels, promoting increased blood flow. This dilation helps reduce peripheral resistance in the arteries, subsequently lowering blood pressure. By enhancing vascular function and maintaining healthy endothelial cells, L-arginine contributes to the overall stability of blood pressure. Science sug g ests that L-citrulline may have a more lasting impact on overall blood pressure regulation, as it serves as a precursor to L-arginine, which, in turn, converts to nitric oxide, dilating blood vessels.

Food sources of L-citrulline include watermelon, pumpkin, cucumber and bitter gourd (in small quantities). However, supplementing with L-citrulline for 12 to 24 weeks can be a practical option, especially if your dietary intake falls short. It’s important to keep your healthcare provider informed when introducing supplements, as excessive L-citrulline can lead to hypotension or low blood pressure. Furthermore, incorporating L-arginine-rich foods into your diet can support your blood pressure management ef for ts. Foods like spinach, beetroot, garlic, carrots, broccoli, walnuts, eggs and flaxseeds are excellent sources of L-arginine. While dietary changes and supplements can contribute significantly to blood pressure control, they can’t address the impact of stress on the body. Stress is a silent yet potent contributor to hypertension. To truly harness the power to reverse high blood pressure, addressing stress is essential. Practices such as deep breathing, exercise, acceptance and surrender can help mitigate the effects of stress. Finding healthy ways to cope and letting go of unnecessary stressors are key steps toward achieving optimal blood pressure levels.

Also read: Here is how you can harness the potential of MCTs