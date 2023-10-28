From vegetarian dim sums to millet idlis, Virat Kohli’s diet during Cricket World Cup 2023 revealed

Team India's superstar, Virat Kohli, is making waves at the Cricket World Cup 2023, leading the tournament in runs scored with an impressive 354 in just five games. His unwavering drive for runs and his commitment to achieving greatness with the Indian team have been evident throughout the competition. However, there is more to Virat’s success than just his skills on the field. The 34-year-old has been meticulously watching what he eats to stay in top physical condition.

In a remarkable show of support, renowned hotel chains have gone the extra mile to cater to the nutritional needs of the Indian cricket team during their league fixtures, providing them with delectable yet health-conscious meals. This culinary attention has not escaped the team captain, Virat, whose diet is the subject of much fascination among cricket enthusiasts and experts for its role in his stellar performance as a ‘run machine.’

A chef from one of the hotels housing Team India during the World Cup has revealed the key components of Virat Kohli's dietary regimen, which keeps him at the peak of his game:

- Virat, a committed vegan, primarily sources his protein from soy and tofu-based dishes.

- His menu often includes steamed offerings, such as vegetarian dim-sums, keeping his meals both healthy and flavourful.

- He consciously limits dairy consumption, preferring to keep it to a minimum in his diet.

- The athlete’s protein intake also features plant-based options like soya, mock meats, and tofu.

- For breakfast, the team, including Virat, opts for millet dosas, millet idlis, and quinoa idlis, ensuring a nutritious start to the day.

- Ragi dosas are a favourite dish not only for Virat but for the entire Indian squad.

- The cricketer is known to avoid alcohol, just like the rest of the team, unless there is a special post-victory celebration.

As Virat continues to lead his team with distinction on the cricket pitch, his diet remains a key ingredient in his recipe for success, proving that excellence requires a well-rounded approach, both in the game and at the dining table.