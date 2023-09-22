Here’s how you can use yoga to heal everything from back pain to high blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a common metabolic disorder caused by to bad lifestyle and it’s a silent health condition characterised by elevated blood pressure in the arteries. It’s a reversible condition in many cases and individuals worldwide are successfully reducing their dependence on blood pressure medications by making simple lifestyle changes and dietary modifications. If one starts working on lifestyle changes, their health can get better but hypertension, if left unmanaged, can lead to a host of serious health issues, including chronic kidney disease (CKD), cardiac arrest, strokes, cardiovascular complications, diabetes, and other interrelated illnesses.

One of the key contributors to high blood pressure is the narrowing and hardening of arteries due to plaque build-up, which forces the heart to work harder to pump blood efficiently to all functioning cells, resulting in increased blood pressure. Additionally, the endothelial cells lining these arteries can become irritated over time, thanks to factors like excessive sugar and salt consumption, toxins, poor dietary habits, and unhealthy lifestyle

choices, leading to inflammation and further constriction of the arteries. Other common causes of hypertension include smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, being overweight, excessive salt intake (especially sea salt), high alcohol consumption, chronic stress, aging in an unhealthy body, genetic predisposition, chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetes, adrenal issues, sleep apnea etc.

Yoga offers a holistic approach to managing high blood pressure by addressing not only physical but also mental well-being. Yoga’s focus on mindfulness, deep breathing and relaxation techniques can significantly reduce stress, a common trigger for high blood pressure. Yoga postures and stretches enhance blood flow, promoting better circulation and helping arteries function optimally. Certain yoga poses and mindfulness practices can reduce inflammation in the body, potentially mitigating the irritation of endothelial cells within arteries plus its calming effect on the nervous system can lead to a lower resting heart rate, reducing the strain on the heart.

Try to incorporate these yoga asanas (postures) that are beneficial for hypertension management:

Savasana (Corpse Pose): It is a relaxation pose in which the body and mind enter a state of profound

calm, reducing stress and anxiety. This relaxation response helps lower heart rate and blood pressure, contributing to better cardiovascular health.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose): By elevating the legs above the heart, promotes improved blood circulation and venous return, reducing strain on the heart. This pose also induces relaxation, calming the nervous system and helping to lower blood pressure naturally.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Strengthens the spine and may help alleviate back pain and reduce blood pressure by stretching the chest and promoting relaxation. It enhances blood circulation, relieving

stress and tension. Regular practice of this yoga pose can improve cardiovascular health and contribute to lower blood pressure levels over time.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose): Promotes blood circulation and reduces tension because this yoga pose involves an inverted position that encourages blood flow to the brain and heart. It also relieves stress and tension, further aiding in blood pressure reduction and

overall relaxation.



Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing): It is a yogic breathing technique that aids in reducing blood pressure by promoting relaxation and stress reduction. Its rhythmic, alternate nostril breathing calms the nervous system, lowering heart rate and reducing the body’s stress response. This leads to improved

blood vessel function and blood pressure control over time.

