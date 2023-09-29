Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney tells us what goes into keeping our gliterati in shape

In the news for keeping stars like Rashmika Mandanna in shape, celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney is also known for his amazing work with several stars including Kriti Sanon, Arjun Rampal, Nupur Sanon and Soha Ali Khan. We catch up with Karan, co-founder of The Tribe, to get insights on Rashmika Mandana’s workout routine and delve into his own fitness regimen.

What do you do to stay fit personally?

To stay fit personally, I do strength and conditioning, I try playing a sport; I also incorporate speed and agility in my workout. For me, it’s not just about being physically fit but also mentally fit so I like to read, meditate and visualise, as simple exercises to keep my mental health in check and at its best. I also like to challenge myself in ways that push me out of my comfort zone physically and mentally. I like to keep growing.

What is your fitness regimen?

When I wake up in the morning, I start my day by drinking a lot of water. After that I make sure I take a cold shower to shock my body. I then do about 15-20 surya namaskars and a little bit of skipping to keep the blood flowing. When I start my day this way, I am able to stay more active throughout the day. I also try to read for at least 10-15 minutes in the morning. I plan my day, in terms of what I want to do and what I wish to achieve from that day. When I’m training, it is a lot of strength and conditioning workout, some endurance and speed workouts and power training.

How do you choose to unwind in your free time?

I like to read a lot, so, I pick up something every morning and evening. I also like to learn something new through the day.

What is the kind of regimen you created for Rashmika?

Rashmika’s training regime is very role specific. There was a time when she had to look super lean for a song and so we did an intense routine for her. It included intensive strength and conditioning for her lower body. In terms of upper body, we focused more on toning and we do a lot for strengthening the core, along with speed and endurance. She was also on the French Contrast Training. At the Tribe, our training is goal based. We hope to unlock new achievements for our clients. Rashmika can even run 10 kms in under 50 mins. So fitness and looking good, having a great body goes hand-in-hand. Nutrition plays a huge role in her training. We make sure she is eating right. If a role requires her to look a certain kind, we adapt our workouts in a way to give her the desired result.

