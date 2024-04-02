Beat the heat this summer with these 7 tips

5. Ditch heavy meals: Light, balanced meals are your allies. Fruits and veggies like strawberries, cucumbers, and lettuce are packed with water, keeping you cool from the inside out. Soups and stews can also be hydrating options.

6. Transform your home into a cool oasis: During a heatwave, keeping your home cool is key. Block the sun with curtains, open windows at night, and use fans to circulate air. Taking a cool shower before bed can also help you sleep better.

7. Embrace the cool: By following these hacks, you can conquer the summer heat and have a sizzling good time – safely! Remember, staying cool and hydrated is your key to winning the summer battle.