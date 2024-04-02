Beat the heat this summer with these 7 tips

Summer is here, and with it comes scorching temperatures that can turn even the bravest sunbather into a puddle. But fear not, heat warriors! Here are 7 hot hacks to keep you cool and conquer the summer:
1. Be sun savvy: Avoid the sun's peak hours (11 am - 2 pm) when it’s strongest. When venturing out, sunscreen, a hat, and loose, breathable clothing are your best friends.
2. Master water warfare: Keep your skin cool, the body’s largest battlefield. Fight back with a damp t-shirt, cooling spray, or a refreshing (not freezing!) shower. Target pulse points like wrists and ankles for a quick cool-down.
3. Hydration is key: Replenish fluids lost through sweating. Water is your ultimate weapon, but sugary drinks or energy drinks can also help in a pinch. Just avoid coffee, a sneaky dehydrating foe.
4. Sun between 11 & 2? Not for you: Limit sun exposure during the hottest part of the day. If you must be out, dress like a pro – loose, breathable clothes and a hat are essential. Sunglasses shield your eyes, while comfy shoes prevent sweaty feet.
5. Ditch heavy meals: Light, balanced meals are your allies. Fruits and veggies like strawberries, cucumbers, and lettuce are packed with water, keeping you cool from the inside out. Soups and stews can also be hydrating options.
6. Transform your home into a cool oasis: During a heatwave, keeping your home cool is key. Block the sun with curtains, open windows at night, and use fans to circulate air. Taking a cool shower before bed can also help you sleep better.
7. Embrace the cool: By following these hacks, you can conquer the summer heat and have a sizzling good time – safely! Remember, staying cool and hydrated is your key to winning the summer battle.
