World Earth Day 2024: Luke Coutinho to represent India at Times Square, NYC

Marked on April 22, World Earth Day spotlights serious environmental concerns currently threatening Mother Earth and the efforts that can be put in place to tackle these issues beyond the grassroot level. This time, representing India at Times Square, New York City on the occasion, we have Luke Coutinho.
The renowned Mumbai-based expert in Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine will be participating in the Culture and Wellness panel discussion alongside His Royal Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi.
Luke, who was recently featured in a roundup of top coaches in a popular publication, alongside Oprah Winfrey and Tony Robbins, opened up about joining the prestigious panel in an Instagram post.
“Let’s deepen our connection to nature and wellness. Nature has always been my teacher and inspiration, and I’m honoured to be part of an event that aligns so closely with my values,” he shared.
The event is expected to take place on April 22 and some of the highlights include discussions on the environment by other eco mavens, meditation sessions, music performances and much more.
Previously, in an exclusive interview with Indulge, the fitness maven had listed down some ways our readers could unwind and de-stress by drawing inspiration from the nature.
“Burning out or glorifying a hustle culture isn’t a testament to control; it’s a sign of losing it. Observe nature — it never hurries. We, too, are products of nature. Hence, ‘rest’ and ‘slowing down’ are among the most powerful ‘drugs.’ Take life one day at a time; build your business, success, and empire gradually. Prioritise sleep. Plan your day considering 24 hours minus eight hours set aside for sleep. Respect rest days and weekends. Set boundaries at work,” he said.