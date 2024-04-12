Dos and don'ts of getting inked this summer

It is important to protect your tattoo from direct sunlight, especially during the initial healing phase. Exposure to UV rays for an extended period of time can cause your tattoo to fade or become damaged, leading to a less vibrant appearance over time. To prevent this from happening, it is recommended that you use a high SPF sunscreen and apply it generously to your tattooed area whenever you are outdoors. Alternatively, you can cover your tattoo with clothing or seek shade to minimize sun exposure. Remember that taking proper care of your tattoo will help keep it looking great for years to come.