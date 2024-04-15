Top 5 must-have gears to be marathon ready

A world where you effortlessly conquer the damaging UVA/UVB rays, thanks to the exceptional SPF 50+ PA++++ broad spectrum defense of Colorbar's Face the Sun. Say goodbye to worries about sunburns and hello to a radiant, sun-kissed glow! But that's not all. This revolutionary formula is a game-changer. Its lightweight and water-resistant texture effortlessly glides onto your skin, ensuring an even application that blends like a dream. No greasier residue or heavy layers to weigh you down. With Face the Sun, you'll experience ultimate protection without compromising on comfort. So, get ready to face the day with an unbeatable radiance!

Priced at Rs 495.