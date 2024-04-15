Top 5 must-have gears to be marathon ready

Bengaluru, a runner’s paradise with Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, allows fitness enthusiasts to lace up their shoes. With the TCS 10K Run happening in April end, 2024, many runners are gearing up for a comfortable and successful race. Beyond hydration, there are other essential must-haves to elevate one’s running experience. We have listed down the top 5 must-have gears before you step out feeling confident and prepared for your run!
ASICS Novablast-4 offers a perfect amalgamation of comfort and performance for professional and occasional runners. The subtle look of the shoe is inspired by Cubbon Park making it aesthetically appealing and letting your personality shine through the run! Designed with premium FF BLAST PLUS cushioning and botanical geometries, this shoe propels the runners with a responsive bounce effect. Its engineered woven upper offers the perfect blend of stretch, ventilation and durability, making it feel like a second skin. This foam encourages softer landings leading to energised toe-off during the training.
Priced at Rs 14,999.
With a focus on performance, comfort and contemporary style, the Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue activities like running without compromising on comfort. The range offers the latest innovation and technology like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, stretch, and lightweight to enhance performance while ensuring a seamless workout experience. The range is the latest addition in Bata India’s portfolio of athleisure and activewear.
Priced at Rs 899.
Experience maximum performance with the Power XORise+ Running Shoes that redefine comfort and functionality for a good run with a powerful energy rebound. The lightweight Tech Mesh upper ensures agility and breathability, complemented by advanced technologies such as Cushion+ insole, ultra-lightweight midsole, and the patented Tunnel System cushioning for maximum shock absorption. Crafted from high-quality and durable materials, the shoe features a rubberised forefront and heel with an anti-slip outsole, ensuring stability and traction.
Priced at Rs 2,999.
A world where you effortlessly conquer the damaging UVA/UVB rays, thanks to the exceptional SPF 50+ PA++++ broad spectrum defense of Colorbar's Face the Sun. Say goodbye to worries about sunburns and hello to a radiant, sun-kissed glow! But that's not all. This revolutionary formula is a game-changer. Its lightweight and water-resistant texture effortlessly glides onto your skin, ensuring an even application that blends like a dream. No greasier residue or heavy layers to weigh you down. With Face the Sun, you'll experience ultimate protection without compromising on comfort. So, get ready to face the day with an unbeatable radiance!
Priced at Rs 495.
India's 1st FitVerse Smartwatch, Titan Traveller, is designed for runners and fitness enthusiasts. With built-in running courses, GPS precision, and the revolutionary Run with Titan FitVerse feature, it blurs the lines between physical and virtual realms, empowering you to compete with yourself and elevate your running experience. A sleek companion, Titan Traveller doesn’t just track your jogs; it transforms your running experience. This sleek companion transforms your fitness journey with features like cutting-edge GPS tracking, real-time voice prompts, and 24x7 health monitoring. From six-minute introductory runs to transformative 29-minute experiences, the smartwatch offers diverse running courses for users of all ages. With advanced features like Goal Setting, Body Energy Count, Built-in GPS, 24x7 Health Monitoring, Single Sync BT Calling, and Alexa, it ensures a seamless and convenient daily experience. Equipped with Ambient Noise tracking, Stress Measurement, and One-click monitoring of heath vitals, Titan Traveller delivers health insights with unparalleled accuracy.
Priced at Rs 12,995.