5 foods not to eat first thing in the morning

The saying ‘eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper’ is sworn by every nutritionist. Breakfast, being the first meal of the day and the energy provider for the whole day must be packed with nutrients. A good breakfast can improve digestion, increase metabolism subsequently maintain a healthy weight, and reduce bloating. A balanced breakfast must include proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates to provide enough energy and fibre. 5 foods you must definitely avoid for breakfast are.

1. Fruit juices