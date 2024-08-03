5 foods not to eat first thing in the morning

The saying ‘eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper’ is sworn by every nutritionist. Breakfast, being the first meal of the day and the energy provider for the whole day must be packed with nutrients. A good breakfast can improve digestion, increase metabolism subsequently maintain a healthy weight, and reduce bloating. A balanced breakfast must include proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates to provide enough energy and fibre. 5 foods you must definitely avoid for breakfast are.
1. Fruit juices
Fruit juices must be most definitely avoided if you want to maintain a healthy pH balance. Store-bought fruit juices contain very little fruit extracts and are high in sugar. High levels of sugar on an empty stomach can be extremely detrimental. Fresh citric juices like orange, lemon, and pineapple must also be avoided. They interfere with the natural pH value of the stomach, increasing acidity.
2. Pancakes and waffles
Contrary to popular American belief, pancakes and waffles are very unhealthy breakfast options. Although they have higher protein content than other breakfast options, they are very high in sugar. Both are made with refined flour and sugar which may promote insulin resistance. They are also often paired with maple syrup or chocolate syrup, which are again very high in sugar content.
3. Fried food
Fried food contains a very high amount of unhealthy fats. Things like hash brown potatoes, or anything deep-fried must be avoided for breakfast. It hampers digestion and may cause bloating.
4. Breakfast cereals
Although a very convenient option, and often perceived as a healthy one, cereals are an unhealthy breakfast option. Contrary to what they are advertised as, they contain very less whole grains and mostly refined grains. They are highly processed and contain a high level of fat and sugar.
5. Muffins and cakes
Again, a very convenient breakfast option, but it is a very unhealthy one. The high content of refined flour and sugar make it appealing to the tongue, but not to the gut. Refined flour and sugar don’t add to the nutritional value of the meal, they may disturb the natural lining of the stomach which may cause bloating.
Although it is recommended to avoid the foods mentioned above, it is important to observe your body and recognise what suits you. Each body works differently, and it is important to understand yours and craft a diet most suitable to you.