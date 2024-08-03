Unlocking happiness: 5 ways singing improves mental health

Music is all around us, from chirping birds to the rhythmic sounds of the fan. India’s favourite pastime for ages had been listening to music on the radio and singing along. Antakshari, the singing game has also been a favourite among groups. Along with the entertainment element, singing also has profound psychological and somatic benefits.

1. Reduces cortisol and stored muscle tension

Cortisol is the hormone responsible for stress. Research has found that singing reduces cortisol levels and in turn, reduces stress. Reduction in cortisol levels also releases stored muscle stress.

2. Release dopamine and endorphins

Singing releases endorphins, which are hormones that promote a sense of well-being and can help alleviate depression. A small organ in the ear called the sacculus reacts to the frequencies produced by singing, providing an immediate sense of pleasure, regardless of whether the sound is perceived as good or bad. Therefore, you don’t need to be an excellent singer to enjoy the benefits. Singing is often suggested by mental health professionals and doctors, and even in nature, the significance of the song is acknowledged—birds are said to sing to each other to increase their happiness.

3. Release oxytocin

Oxytocin is also known as the love hormone, often associated with trust, affection and sexual arousal. It is secreted in the hypothalamus and is released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland. Singing elicits the release of oxytocin because of which a feeling of trust and affection is induced. Hence, singing along with your loved ones is considered to be one of the best activities

4. Anxiety release

Singing is also associated with a release of anxiety. To release your anxiety, it is advised to take slow deep breaths with a long exhalation. The breathing pattern created during singing stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system and naturally rectifies anxiety.

5. Mindful activity

Channelling your attention in the right manner makes you forget about the daily problems and hassles of life. Singing is a mindful activity which forces you to stop thinking about everything else and just concentrate on the song. This releases any residual stress and can be a mood changer. So even if you are just a bathroom singer, keep the music in you alive, and sing along!