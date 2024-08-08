Six tips to gain lean muscle and reduce belly fat

As we promised last week, we are back with tips to improve metabolism and work on belly fat. Most of the time, the tip that we get is to reduce your food or calorie intake. However, reducing food intake doesn’t necessarily lead to weight loss and can slow down your metabolism. Athletes follow the formula of eating more when they train more and eating less when they train less. However, many people try to create a calorie deficit by training more and eating less, which leads to a plateau in weight loss.
If the body doesn’t get enough energy, it slows down the metabolic rate through the thyroid gland and other endocrine systems. A diet of 800-1,100 calories combined with heavy workouts can decrease metabolic rate, while fasting for long periods by cutting down on carbs, proteins and fats can make the body tired and sick. Following fad fasting and just taking ‘one meal a day’ may also lead to health issues. While it might work for extremely obese individuals if the meal is nutrient-dense, for most peo- ple, it leads to bad skin, sagging, and weight-loss plateaus. If eating less makes you feel frustrated, tired and snappy, then it’s the wrong diet for you. It’s better to work on lifestyle changes to get lean muscle tone. Here are some tips.
Yoga, especially holding poses for extended periods, engages and strengthens muscle groups and builds muscle tone by enhancing muscle endurance and stimulating growth. The continuous muscle engagement increases metabolism, which promotes fat burning even after the session.
Push-ups, squats, lunges, pull-ups, jump squats, jump lunges, mountain climbers, resistance band training and imaginary skipping are effective exercises for building muscle tone and reducing fat. These workouts engage multiple muscle groups, increasing muscle strength and endurance, elevating heart rate, promoting cardiovascular health and fat burning, enhancing muscle definition, and contributing to a leaner physique. Try to incorporate it into your routine.
Increasing reps gradually challenges muscles, promoting growth and strength. By continuously overloading muscles with more repetitions, the body adapts by repairing and building stronger muscle fibers, enhancing endurance and performance over time. This principle is essential for strength training and muscle development to get a lean body.
Eating well-balanced meals that include macro-nutrients (proteins, fats, carbohydrates) and micronutrients (vitamins, minerals) nourishes the body, supporting overall health and an efficient metabolism. This helps regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation, which is crucial for losing belly fat. Adequate nutrients ensure energy levels remain stable, reducing cravings and overeating. A proper diet should leave you feeling happy and satiated, not deprived or irritated.
During deep sleep, the body heals, repairs tissues, recovers, detoxifies and regulates hormones like cortisol and insulin, which influence appetite and metabolism. Getting enough sleep helps your body burn fat better, even when you’re not active. This boosts your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight. This continuous fat burning, facilitated by optimal sleep, makes weight loss more manageable by maintaining energy balance and preventing fat storage.
Stress management aids fat loss by reducing cortisol levels, a hormone linked to increased fat storage, especially around the abdomen. Lowering stress improves sleep quality and reduces emotional eating, both of which are critical for maintaining a healthy weight. Effective stress management techniques like pranayama, meditation, mindfulness, exercise, relaxation, etc. promote overall well-being, helping to regulate metabolism and ensure a sustainable fat loss journey.
To lose belly fat, increasing your metabolic fire is crucial. Eating less, working out more, or following any fads will slow down your metabolic fire, hindering belly fat loss. Following the above steps can lead to healthy muscle mass building and belly fat loss.