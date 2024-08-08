Six tips to gain lean muscle and reduce belly fat

As we promised last week, we are back with tips to improve metabolism and work on belly fat. Most of the time, the tip that we get is to reduce your food or calorie intake. However, reducing food intake doesn’t necessarily lead to weight loss and can slow down your metabolism. Athletes follow the formula of eating more when they train more and eating less when they train less. However, many people try to create a calorie deficit by training more and eating less, which leads to a plateau in weight loss.

If the body doesn’t get enough energy, it slows down the metabolic rate through the thyroid gland and other endocrine systems. A diet of 800-1,100 calories combined with heavy workouts can decrease metabolic rate, while fasting for long periods by cutting down on carbs, proteins and fats can make the body tired and sick. Following fad fasting and just taking ‘one meal a day’ may also lead to health issues. While it might work for extremely obese individuals if the meal is nutrient-dense, for most peo- ple, it leads to bad skin, sagging, and weight-loss plateaus. If eating less makes you feel frustrated, tired and snappy, then it’s the wrong diet for you. It’s better to work on lifestyle changes to get lean muscle tone. Here are some tips.