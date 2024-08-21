Impact of meal preparation on health and nutrition

Meal preparation is an essential practice that can profoundly impact our health, well-being and daily routines. As Dr Radha Reddy Chada, a Consultant and HOD, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, briefly puts it, “Eating is a mindset, if you control your mindset, so you can actually know how to eat correctly.” This mindset begins with how we approach preparing our meals.

One common practice is the advance preparation of fruits and vegetables, often done for convenience. However, cutting fruits and vegetables days ahead of time may not be as beneficial as it seems. While it saves time and reduces stress, there’s a significant trade-off. Nutrients, particularly vitamins and minerals, begin to degrade once the fruits and vegetables are cut. But its different in commercially frozen vegetables, where specific treatments help retain some nutritional value. But even then, nothing beats the freshness and full nutritional content of produce that is cut and cooked immediately before consumption.

Amos Walter, a presentation specialist, shares his personal experience, “I usually cut the fruits and vegetables before I cook, as that is the best way to go about cooking.” This approach not only ensures that he is consuming the most nutrients possible but also connects him more deeply to the food he prepares, enhancing his overall eating experience.

There’s also a broader issue of hygiene and safety. Pre-cut fruits and vegetables available on platforms like BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart may not always be as clean or fresh as we assume. Unlike frozen produce, which undergoes a preservation process, these items are merely fresh-cut, which raises concerns about their hygiene. In a country like India, where the question of whether fruits and vegetables have been thoroughly washed is a legitimate concern, it is safer to buy fresh produce and wash it yourself before consumption. This not only eliminates the risk of consuming harmful bacteria or chemicals but also preserves the full range of nutrients.

In contrast, preserved foods like canned pineapples or strawberries are often stored in high concentrations of sugar or salt. While these might offer convenience, especially for large gatherings, they are not recommended for regular consumption. The preservation process, designed to extend shelf life, significantly alters the nutritional profile of these foods. They become high in sugar and salt, which is far from ideal for anyone trying to maintain a healthy diet. As Dr Radha explains, “Preserved foods are different from frozen foods. Preserved foods, again, are very high in salt and they are in no way comparable to fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Meal preparation is not just about saving time; it’s about making conscious choices that support our health. For instance, the method of cooking also plays a crucial role in nutrient retention. Steaming vegetables before adding them to a dish is one way to preserve their nutritional value, as opposed to boiling them and discarding the water, which often contains essential vitamins. Similarly, cutting vegetables into larger pieces reduces nutrient loss, as smaller pieces tend to lose more nutrients during cooking.

Incorporating these small yet significant changes into meal preparation can lead to a healthier diet. It’s not just about what we eat but how we prepare it. For those who have recently started cooking for themselves, like Amos, the benefits of home-cooked meals go beyond just health – they also bring a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. “When I prepare my own food, first of all it’s healthy and the feeling of eating home-cooked food is awesome,” Amos notes. This shift towards self-preparation not only saves money but also ensures that every meal is both nutritious and hygienic.

While the convenience of pre-cut or preserved foods might be tempting, nothing beats the nutritional value and satisfaction of preparing fresh meals at home. It’s about finding the right balance – planning meals efficiently while prioritising health and hygiene, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling and healthier lifestyle.

(Written by Darshita Jain)