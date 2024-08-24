Five tips to manage stress

You might be eating clean, exercising regularly and getting good sleep, but if you still find yourself falling sick frequently, struggling with recurring colds, allergies, or other illnesses, then you need to keep an eye on your emotional health. Stress can play a major role in how often you get sick, even if your physical habits are on point. Stress is your body’s natural response to any challenges or threats and is a survival mechanism designed to keep you safe. When you face a stressful situation—like a tight work deadline or a close call while driving—your body releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones prepare you to either ‘fight’ the threat or ‘flight’ from it by increasing your heart rate, quickening your breath, and sharpening your senses.

While short bursts of stress can be beneficial, chronic stress is a different story. Chronic stress occurs when your body stays in this heightened state of alert for long periods, whether due to ongoing work pressure, relationship issues, or financial concerns. When you’re stressed, your body’s priority is survival, not healing. The release of the cortisol hormone under stress keeps the sympathetic nervous system active and suppresses the immune system.

Physical activity

Exercise is one of the best ways to relieve stress. It helps reduce cortisol levels and triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural “feel-good” chemicals. Even a simple walk can have significant benefits for your mental well-being.

Meditation and mindfulness

Taking just a few minutes a day to focus on your breath or practice mindfulness can significantly reduce stress. Meditation helps calm the mind, reduces anxiety and breaks the cycle of negative thinking.

Pranayama (breathing exercises)

If you are not a meditation person, then deep, controlled breathing exercises, like pranayama in yoga, can help you calm the nervous system. These exercises activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which coun- teracts the stress response, lowers the heart rate and promotes relaxation.

Hobbies and creative outlets

Engaging in activities that you enjoy, whether it’s painting, gardening, or playing music, is also a kind of meditation and it can be a powerful way to divert your mind from stress. Hobbies help shift your focus away from stressors and allow you to enter a more relaxed state of mind.

Sleep and rest

Quality sleep helps regulate cortisol levels and gives your body the chance to heal and recharge. Make sure to establish a bedtime routine that promotes restful sleep, like limiting screen time before bed and creating a calming environ- ment. A cup of chamomile tea with a pinch of nutmeg powder at bedtime also helps in relaxing and unwinding to sleep better.