Home remedies for acid reflux

Acid reflux, often characterised by a burning sensation in the chest or throat, is a common issue caused by stomach acid flowing back into the oesophagus. While medication can help, many people prefer home remedies to manage symptoms naturally. Incorporating simple, natural approaches into your daily routine can alleviate discomfort and improve overall digestive health.

One effective remedy for acid reflux is drinking herbal teas like chamomile or ginger tea. Chamomile helps soothe the lining of the stomach and oesophagus, reducing inflammation and irritation. Ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, can ease nausea and improve digestion, preventing acid buildup. Sipping these teas after meals can provide relief and promote a calm digestive process.

Another tried-and-true remedy is the use of apple cider vinegar (ACV). Though it may seem counterintuitive, diluting a teaspoon of ACV in a glass of warm water and drinking it before meals can balance stomach acid levels. This aids digestion and prevents the reflux of acid into the oesophagus. However, it is essential to use ACV sparingly and consult a healthcare provider if symptoms persist.

Chewing gum can also be surprisingly beneficial. Chewing increases saliva production, which helps neutralise stomach acid and wash it back into the stomach. Opt for sugar-free gum to avoid additional calorie intake and protect dental health. This simple remedy can be particularly useful after meals to minimise acid reflux episodes.

Eating smaller, more frequent meals is another practical approach. Overeating can put pressure on the stomach, causing acid to rise. By consuming moderate portions and avoiding heavy, greasy foods, you can reduce the likelihood of reflux. Adding alkaline foods like bananas, melons, and cucumbers to your diet can also help neutralise stomach acid and soothe irritation.

Baking soda, a natural antacid, can offer quick relief for occasional acid reflux. Mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water neutralises stomach acid, reducing heartburn symptoms. However, it should be used sparingly, as excessive consumption can lead to imbalances in the body.

Lifestyle adjustments, such as elevating the head of your bed and avoiding lying down immediately after meals, can significantly reduce nighttime reflux. Additionally, staying hydrated and maintaining a healthy weight are crucial in preventing acid reflux.

By combining these home remedies with mindful eating habits, many individuals can effectively manage acid reflux and enhance their overall quality of life naturally.