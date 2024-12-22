On World Meditation Day, yoga expert Saurabh Bothra creates a world record with largest attendance on live virtual meditation session

Hailing from Nagpur, the Orange City of India, Saurabh Bothra is a 31-year-old yoga expert with a wealth of experience in fitness and wellness. A graduate with a Bachelor’s in Technology from IIT-BHU, Saurabh has been a fitness enthusiast since childhood. Over the years, he has shared his insights at various motivational events, including TedX, and holds a World Record for conducting the largest virtual yoga class. Before pursuing his passion for habit-building, Saurabh traveled across India, teaching Yoga at engineering colleges, honing his skills, and preparing to cultivate a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts.
On December 21, observed as the first World Meditation Day, Saurabh created a world record with having largest attendance on live virtual meditation session with 2.8 lakh people approx.
Setting a world record with nearly 3 lakh participants meditating together was deeply fulfilling for Saurabh, a moment that underscored the power of collective mindfulness. For him, this milestone is not just about the numbers; it’s a celebration of creating a movement where people prioritise their mental health and make healthy habits an integral part of their lifestyle. "Every life we get to impact adds fuel to our purpose," he shares, emphasising how this record, while a source of pride, is ultimately about the bigger picture of sparking a global shift in mindfulness. It’s a moment of gratitude for everyone who helped turn this vision into reality.
The idea of hosting a virtual meditation session stemmed from a desire to reach a broader audience, one that spans the globe. "We chose a virtual session because it helps us reach a much wider audience, no matter where they are," says Saurabh. "Meditation is often personal, but this session showed how powerful it can be when practiced together, even virtually." The goal was never to just host a one-time event, but to inspire people to make meditation a daily habit. “Meditation is a powerful tool for navigating the chaos of life, but its true benefits come with consistency,” he explains. By gathering thousands in this global session, the aim was to ignite a commitment to mindfulness that would ripple out, sparking a revolution in mental wellness.
For Saurabh, meditation holds transformative power. "Meditation is like a reset button for the mind and soul," he says, acknowledging its role in combating the stress, anxiety, and distractions that plague modern life. “If somebody practices meditation every day, in the long term, meditation trains our minds to handle every challenge with more resilience.” Meditation, for him, is not just a practice but a life-changing habit that nurtures emotional, mental, and physical well-being—truly essential in today’s fast-paced world.