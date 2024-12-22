On World Meditation Day, yoga expert Saurabh Bothra creates a world record with largest attendance on live virtual meditation session

Hailing from Nagpur, the Orange City of India, Saurabh Bothra is a 31-year-old yoga expert with a wealth of experience in fitness and wellness. A graduate with a Bachelor’s in Technology from IIT-BHU, Saurabh has been a fitness enthusiast since childhood. Over the years, he has shared his insights at various motivational events, including TedX, and holds a World Record for conducting the largest virtual yoga class. Before pursuing his passion for habit-building, Saurabh traveled across India, teaching Yoga at engineering colleges, honing his skills, and preparing to cultivate a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts.

On December 21, observed as the first World Meditation Day, Saurabh created a world record with having largest attendance on live virtual meditation session with 2.8 lakh people approx.

Setting a world record with nearly 3 lakh participants meditating together was deeply fulfilling for Saurabh, a moment that underscored the power of collective mindfulness. For him, this milestone is not just about the numbers; it’s a celebration of creating a movement where people prioritise their mental health and make healthy habits an integral part of their lifestyle. "Every life we get to impact adds fuel to our purpose," he shares, emphasising how this record, while a source of pride, is ultimately about the bigger picture of sparking a global shift in mindfulness. It’s a moment of gratitude for everyone who helped turn this vision into reality.