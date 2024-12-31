Home remedies to relieve gut acidity

Gut acidity, a common discomfort, is often characterised by symptoms like heartburn, bloating, and indigestion. While it may arise due to poor dietary habits, stress, or a sedentary lifestyle, natural remedies can provide relief and promote better digestive health. Home-based solutions, derived from traditional practices and natural ingredients, are both effective and easy to incorporate into daily routines.

A key approach to managing acidity is maintaining the balance of pH levels in the stomach. Consuming a glass of warm water with freshly squeezed lemon juice first thing in the morning is an excellent way to alkalise the stomach. Though lemon is acidic in nature, it metabolises to produce an alkaline effect in the body, thereby countering acidity. Another simple yet effective remedy involves mixing a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water. This neutralises stomach acid instantly and provides relief from heartburn.

Incorporating natural cooling agents into the diet is also beneficial. Aloe vera juice, for instance, is widely recognised for its soothing properties. Drinking a small amount of fresh aloe vera juice can reduce inflammation in the stomach lining and relieve symptoms of acidity. Similarly, buttermilk, spiced lightly with cumin or coriander powder, is an age-old remedy for keeping the stomach cool and aiding digestion.

Spices such as fennel and cumin are not just flavour enhancers; they are potent digestive aids. Chewing fennel seeds after meals or sipping on fennel tea can reduce bloating and acidity by improving digestion. Similarly, boiling cumin seeds in water to make a herbal decoction can soothe the digestive tract and curb acid reflux.

Bananas and papayas are excellent dietary inclusions for combating acidity. Rich in natural antacids, bananas can coat the stomach lining and prevent acid build-up. Papayas, on the other hand, contain the enzyme papain, which aids digestion and reduces acid reflux. Consuming these fruits regularly can help maintain digestive health.

Lifestyle changes also play a significant role in alleviating gut acidity. Avoiding heavy, greasy meals and instead opting for smaller, balanced portions can prevent overproduction of stomach acid. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day is crucial, as dehydration often exacerbates acidity. Lastly, practicing mindfulness techniques, such as yoga and deep breathing, can reduce stress, a common trigger for acid reflux.

Through a combination of these natural remedies and mindful habits, managing gut acidity becomes a sustainable and holistic process, fostering long-term digestive health.