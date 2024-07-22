For Suniel Shetty's love for kombucha: 10 benefits of this trending beverage

One of the oldest drinks in the history of mankind, kombucha — which is said to have originated in China thousands of years ago — has been making its way up the beverage trends list for the past couple of years all around the world.
This ancient fermented tea has also carved its way in India, most recently with actor Suniel Shetty launching Sbooch, a start-up that has introduced preservative-free, flavourful kombucha made with all real farm-produced fruits, vegetables and raw ingredients including naga pepper from Nagaland, Gor Keri from Gujarat, Koshimbir from Maharashtra and more.
"As a health-conscious individual, I realised the need for a wholesome and guilt-free drink that our gut loves," Shetty said while talking about his love for kombucha, its gut-friendly and immunity-boosting properties.
Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that has gained popularity for its potential health benefits. It is made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY).
So what's so speacial about kombucha that even Suniel Shetty loves too much?
Kombucha is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. These probiotics can improve digestion, reduce inflammation and support overall gut health.
The probiotics and antioxidants in kombucha can strengthen the immune system, helping your body fight off infections and illnesses more effectively.
Kombucha contains glucuronic acid, which aids in detoxifying the liver. It helps remove harmful toxins and chemicals from the body, promoting better liver function and overall health.
The enzymes and organic acids in kombucha aid in breaking down food and enhancing nutrient absorption, leading to better digestion and reduced bloating.
Kombucha is packed with antioxidants, which help neutralise free radicals in the body. This reduces oxidative stress and lowers the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.
The B vitamins and amino acids found in kombucha can help reduce anxiety, improve mood and increase mental clarity. Regular consumption can contribute to better overall mental health.
Kombucha can aid in weight loss by boosting metabolism and improving digestion. The acetic acid in kombucha can also help reduce fat storage and control appetite.
Studies have shown that kombucha can help lower bad LDL cholesterol and increase good HDL cholesterol levels, promoting cardiovascular health.
The polyphenols and antioxidants in kombucha can help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for those with diabetes or at risk of developing diabetes.
The antioxidants and probiotics in kombucha can improve skin health by reducing inflammation and promoting a clear, glowing complexion. It can also help combat acne and other skin issues.
Contamination: If not brewed correctly, kombucha can become contaminated with harmful bacteria and mold.
High acidity: Excessive consumption can lead to enamel erosion or digestive issues due to its high acid content.
Alcohol content: Although typically low, kombucha does contain small amounts of alcohol from fermentation. However, since it is in trace amounts, it is usually considered non-alcoholic.