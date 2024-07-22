For Suniel Shetty's love for kombucha: 10 benefits of this trending beverage

One of the oldest drinks in the history of mankind, kombucha — which is said to have originated in China thousands of years ago — has been making its way up the beverage trends list for the past couple of years all around the world.

This ancient fermented tea has also carved its way in India, most recently with actor Suniel Shetty launching Sbooch, a start-up that has introduced preservative-free, flavourful kombucha made with all real farm-produced fruits, vegetables and raw ingredients including naga pepper from Nagaland, Gor Keri from Gujarat, Koshimbir from Maharashtra and more.

"As a health-conscious individual, I realised the need for a wholesome and guilt-free drink that our gut loves," Shetty said while talking about his love for kombucha, its gut-friendly and immunity-boosting properties.

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that has gained popularity for its potential health benefits. It is made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY).

So what's so speacial about kombucha that even Suniel Shetty loves too much?