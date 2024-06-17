The gut-brain connection: Five ways your diet affects your mood

Did you know that what you eat can influence how you feel? The gut-brain connection is a fascinating concept that highlights how our diet can impact our mood and mental health. Here are five simple ways your diet affects your mood.
Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria, collectively known as the 'gut microbiome.' These bacteria play a significant role in your mental health. When you follow a diet rich in fibre, fruits and vegetables, you promote the growth of good bacteria, such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus. These good bacteria produce substances that can improve your mood and reduce anxiety and depression.
Some foods can cause inflammation in the body, which is linked to mood swings and depression. Processed foods, sugary snacks and unhealthy fats can increase inflammation. On the other hand, foods rich in antioxidants like berries, nuts and leafy greens can reduce inflammation and help stabilise your mood.
Serotonin is a chemical in the brain that helps regulate your mood, sleep and appetite. About 90% of your body’s serotonin is produced in the gut. Eating foods that are high in tryptophan, such as turkey, eggs and cheese, can boost serotonin production and even improve your mood.
Fluctuations in blood sugar levels can lead to mood swings and irritability. Eating a balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. Whole grains, lean meats, and healthy fats from avocados and nuts can provide a steady source of energy and keep your mood stable.
Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon and mackerel, as well as in flaxseeds and walnuts are essential for brain health. They have anti-inflammatory properties and are known to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Including these foods in your diet can support a healthy brain and a better mood.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)