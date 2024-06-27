Here's why you need to limit your sugar intake

Sugar is a simple carbohydrate that comes in many forms, including glucose, fructose and sucrose. It’s found naturally in foods like fruits, vegetables and dairy products, but it’s also added to many processed foods to enhance flavour. Natural sugars are fine to have in moderation, but the problems start when we start craving too much sugar. Our brains keep craving sugar because it’s an immediate source of energy. When we consume sugar, dopamine gets released, which is a neurotransmitter associated with our pleasure and reward. So you have sugar and the body releases dopamine, which makes us feel good and creates a cycle of craving more sugar to keep experiencing that pleasant sensation over and over again.

While having a sweet treat occasionally is fine, regularly consuming refined sugar can cause more harm than good. Refined sugar is stripped of its natural nutrients and is quickly absorbed by the body, leading to spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. Overindulging in sugar can increase the risk of several health problems, like weight gain and obesity, a significant risk factor for type 2 diabetes , inflammation, and heart issues. Sugar can also affect your skin, leading to dullness and wrinkles. Let ’s look at how sugar can impact our body:

Excess sugar disrupts nerve function by causing rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. These fluctuations can lead to feelings of jitteriness, anxiety and fatigue, affecting your mood and concentration. Over time, high sugar intake can damage nerves, leading to problems like numbness and pain, especially in conditions like diabetes that trigger neuropathy.

Too much sugar can upset the balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut. This can lead to digestive problems like bloating and gas. Excess sugar promotes the growth of harmful bacteria, which can weaken your immune system and harm your overall health.