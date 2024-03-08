Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 8-14

ARIES

Activities with positive results will keep you active. Give emphasis on communication skills. A happy outcome will result in celebrations and buying of property. Old dues and payments will get released. Materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical manner. Sharing your wealth will bring you peace and blessings. Lucky colour: Salmon pink

TAURUS

Stand up for what you believe in. Be confident and claim your personal power. For those fighting a legal battle, stay firm as soon the verdict will be in your favour. This will mark a new beginning. Move ahead in life with a compassionate heart. Forgive and forget. Lucky colours: Brown and ink blue

GEMINI

A promising week full of professional success and career advancement. Plan the course of action in advance. Travel for work and pleasure is on the cards. Stay optimistic, but pause for reflection before making any decisions. It’s better to be different, however, being a team player is a better option at this moment. Lucky colours: Orange, light fawn, off white

LIBRA

Your dreams are getting fulfilled. Hard work and patience is leading to success in the future. A little bit of retail therapy and pampering is good for you. Your plans will work out in your favour. Financial abundance is guaranteed. Share the blessings with the less privileged. A visit to a holy shrine will give you peace and blessings. Lucky colour: White

SCORPIO

You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from other’s drama. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release any feeling of regret, stress or guilt. Embrace the opportunity for happiness and search for the silver lining. Work on your new project with full faith and leave the rest to god. Your wisdom is your biggest virtue. Never give up. Lucky colour: Rust orange