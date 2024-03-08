Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 8-14

ARIES
Activities with positive results will keep you active. Give emphasis on communication skills. A happy outcome will result in celebrations and buying of property. Old dues and payments will get released. Materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical manner. Sharing your wealth will bring you peace and blessings. Lucky colour: Salmon pink
TAURUS
Stand up for what you believe in. Be confident and claim your personal power. For those fighting a legal battle, stay firm as soon the verdict will be in your favour. This will mark a new beginning. Move ahead in life with a compassionate heart. Forgive and forget. Lucky colours: Brown and ink blue
GEMINI
A promising week full of professional success and career advancement. Plan the course of action in advance. Travel for work and pleasure is on the cards. Stay optimistic, but pause for reflection before making any decisions. It’s better to be different, however, being a team player is a better option at this moment. Lucky colours: Orange, light fawn, off white
LIBRA
Your dreams are getting fulfilled. Hard work and patience is leading to success in the future. A little bit of retail therapy and pampering is good for you. Your plans will work out in your favour. Financial abundance is guaranteed. Share the blessings with the less privileged. A visit to a holy shrine will give you peace and blessings. Lucky colour: White
SCORPIO
You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from other’s drama. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release any feeling of regret, stress or guilt. Embrace the opportunity for happiness and search for the silver lining. Work on your new project with full faith and leave the rest to god. Your wisdom is your biggest virtue. Never give up. Lucky colour: Rust orange
Your ideas are wonderful and you must implement them. Do not allow minor misunderstandings to hinder your growth. Clear your communication skills. An exciting challenge will make you happy. You have what it takes to be successful. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Be honest in your communication. Lucky colour: Sky blue
CANCER
The search for meaning in life will coax you to look deeper within and lead a spiritually awakened life. Surrounding yourself with gurus, teachers or friends will bring more peace. Surrender your worries to the universe. Due to lack of knowledge and confidence, you might stay worried. Think of the big picture. Lucky colours: Bright blue, green
LEO
Stay determined and move forward. Be prepared for any possibility. Those in agriculture or environment, stay positive but also realistic. A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Break free of any procrastination and embrace the opportunity. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Success is guaranteed. Lucky colour: Mauve
VIRGO
Face your fears and amend your mistakes. Listen to your intuition over others’ advice. Release yourself from what holds you back. Detox your body, mind and soul. A social detox will bring a refreshing change. Worrying about your future is based on a lack of self-confidence. Heal yourself and allow someone special to heal you. Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
This new emotional situation is a wake-up call for you. Love, success, and new opportunities can come from any direction. So keep your options open. Accept social invitations and believe in your intuitive powers. Good news will give you reasons to party. It is safe to trust people around you. Follow your creative passion. Lucky colour: Sea green
AQUARIUS
A new beginning with the blessings of the universe is on the cards. Ensure you close all old chapters of betrayal with a forgiving heart. Life is wonderful and your success will inspire others around you. Make the most of the power of positive thinking. Healing others will heal you as well. Never give up on those you love. Lucky colours: Silver, white, yellow
PISCES
Your biggest strength is your inner confidence and a forgiving heart. People around you can be jealous of your confidence and inner peace. When in doubt ask for guidance and help from friends and relatives. As long as your communication skills are clear, you will be accomplishing a great deal of activities. Lucky colours: Peach, tan, golden