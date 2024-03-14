Here's how you can reset your gut health

L ast week, we celebrated International Women’s Day and indulged in culinary delights. However, did we take care of our gut by keeping healthy food intake in mind? Maintaining good gut health is crucial for everyone, but it’s particularly important for women due to its impact on various aspects of their overall well-being. Let’s delve into why gut health matters for women, focusing on balancing pH levels, hormonal balance, managing stress, weight loss, achieving clear skin and promoting healthy hair, etc.
The pH level refers to the acidity or alkalinity of a substance and our bodies need to maintain a slightly alkaline pH for optimal functioning. When the gut is healthy, it helps regulate the body’s pH levels by efficiently processing and eliminating acidic waste products. An imbalanced gut microbiome can lead to an overly acidic environment, which may contribute to inflammation, weakened immune function and increased susceptibility to various health issues.
The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating hormone levels in the body. Certain bacteria in the gut are involved in metabolising and eliminating hormones, including estrogen. When the balance of gut bacteria is disrupted, it can affect hormone levels, leading to issues such as irregular menstrual cycles, hormonal acne and mood swings. Plus, if we are facing constipation, that means we are holding onto toxins in the body, which also leads to the accumulation of estrogen (estrogen dominance) in the longer run. By maintaining a healthy gut, clean motion, etc women can support hormonal balance and reduce the risk of hormone-related problems.
The gut is often referred to as the second brain due to its extensive network of neurons and its role in producing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are involved in mood regulation. A healthy gut microbiome can help regulate the production of these neurotransmitters, promoting feelings of well-being and reducing stress and anxiety.
Conversely, an imbalanced gut can lead to dysregulation of these neurotransmitters, contributing to mood disorders and exacerbating stress. Research suggests that the composition of the gut microbiome may influence weight management. A diverse and balanced gut microbiome is associated with a healthy metabolism, efficient nutrient absorption and reduced inflammation, all of which can support weight loss efforts. Additionally, certain gut bacteria are involved in the breakdown of dietary fibers and the production of short-chain fatty acids, which can help control appetite and promote feelings of fullness.
By prioritising gut health, women can improve their chances of achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. The health of the gut microbiome is closely linked to the health of the skin. An imbalance in gut bacteria can lead to inflammation and increased permeability of the intestinal lining, allowing toxins and harmful substances to enter the bloodstream. If this happens chronically, then it can trigger an auto immune response and lead to inflammation throughout the body, including the skin.
Conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema and rosacea have been linked to gut health issues. By supporting a healthy gut microbiome, women can improve the overall health and appearance of their skin. Nutrient absorption plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of hair follicles and promoting healthy hair growth.
A balanced gut microbiome is essential for optimal nutrient absorption, particularly vitamins and minerals that are important for hair health, such as vitamin D, biotin and iron. Additionally, certain gut bacteria are involved in the production of keratin, the protein that makes up the structure of hair. By nourishing the gut microbiome, women can support the health and vitality of their hair. By prioritising gut health through a balanced diet rich in fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics, as well as managing stress levels and adopting other healthy lifestyle habits, women can support a thriving gut microbiome and enjoy improved health and vitality.