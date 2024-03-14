Here's how you can reset your gut health

L ast week, we celebrated International Women’s Day and indulged in culinary delights. However, did we take care of our gut by keeping healthy food intake in mind? Maintaining good gut health is crucial for everyone, but it’s particularly important for women due to its impact on various aspects of their overall well-being. Let’s delve into why gut health matters for women, focusing on balancing pH levels, hormonal balance, managing stress, weight loss, achieving clear skin and promoting healthy hair, etc.

The pH level refers to the acidity or alkalinity of a substance and our bodies need to maintain a slightly alkaline pH for optimal functioning. When the gut is healthy, it helps regulate the body’s pH levels by efficiently processing and eliminating acidic waste products. An imbalanced gut microbiome can lead to an overly acidic environment, which may contribute to inflammation, weakened immune function and increased susceptibility to various health issues.

The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating hormone levels in the body. Certain bacteria in the gut are involved in metabolising and eliminating hormones, including estrogen. When the balance of gut bacteria is disrupted, it can affect hormone levels, leading to issues such as irregular menstrual cycles, hormonal acne and mood swings. Plus, if we are facing constipation, that means we are holding onto toxins in the body, which also leads to the accumulation of estrogen (estrogen dominance) in the longer run. By maintaining a healthy gut, clean motion, etc women can support hormonal balance and reduce the risk of hormone-related problems.

The gut is often referred to as the second brain due to its extensive network of neurons and its role in producing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are involved in mood regulation. A healthy gut microbiome can help regulate the production of these neurotransmitters, promoting feelings of well-being and reducing stress and anxiety.