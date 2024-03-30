Recent study links hair straightening treatments to kidney failure

Medical tests further revealed the gravity of the situation and indicated severe kidney damage due to elevated levels of creatinine. A buildup of creatinine in the blood can lead to a chronic kidney disease.

The report further suggests that the chemicals used in the hair straightening procedure triggered an allergic reaction. The woman, with no prior health concerns, is undergoing treatment which includes dialysis to support kidney function.

This case underscores the importance of caution while undertaking any kind of cosmetic treatment. Keeping oneself aware of the chemicals used in these treatments and preferably undergoing allergy tests as a precautionary measure. It also highlights the need for safer alternatives for hair as well as skin care treatments.