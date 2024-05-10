Must-have intimate care products for every modern man

Healthy and happy make the best man. And for this, intimate cleanliness is essential as it can help avoid infections, including bacterial and fungal development, which can cause pain and other health issues. Intimate cleanliness lowers the chance of irritation, itching, and offensive smells, promoting comfort and confidence in day-to-day tasks. Men can maintain good health, reduce their risk of illness, and foster a feeling of confidence and freshness in their intimate life by making intimate hygiene a priority. Here are five products that can help you.
Intimate wash for men
A good wash lessens discomfort, odour, and helps prevent bacterial and fungal illnesses. Frequent usage of intimate wash enhances self-confidence and enhances general well-being. Bold Care’s intimate wash for men made using ingredients like Aloe Vera & Tea Tree Oil is a great option.
Price: Rs 199. Available online.
Intimate serum for men
Intimate serum for men provides targeted care for the sensitive area. It’s specialised formula moisturises and nourishes the skin, enhancing comfort and reducing irritation. With a pH balanced formula, Environmanly’s intimate serum ensures gentle care for all skin types. Suitable for daily use on underarms and intimate areas, it maintains the skin’s natural balance while providing nourishment and hydration. The serum is made from Vitamin C & Tea Tree Oil and infused with extracts of Mulberry leaves.
Price: Rs 728. Available online.
Intimate deodorant for men
Using an intimate deodorant ensures freshness and comfort in the heat. Its specialised formula prevents odour and moisture buildup, reducing discomfort. Designed to protect your manhood against sweat and odour, Below the Belt’s intimate deodorant infused with a blast of icy mint and a hint of citrus works great. Their natural deodorant and anti chafing cream is a talcum powder-free alternative to traditional anti-chafing and deodorant powder, and has a fresh, oceanic scent.
Price: Rs 599. Available online.
Intimate hair removal cream
Men’s intimate hair removal cream makes grooming easy and efficient. It guarantees tidy appearance with little work, lessening the chance of cuts or rashes from shaving. Bold Care’s intimate hair removal cream enriched with cocoa seed butter and soothing components can be a good start.
Price: Rs 269. Available online.
Intimate spray
Made from aloe extracts, neem and chamomile, Beardo’s Ball Sack Spray prevents odour and itch. It keeps the intimate area clean and fresh, maintains pH balance, prevents bacterial and fungal infections, and helps maintain the health and hygiene of private parts.
Price: Rs 279. Available online.