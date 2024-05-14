Here's why you should not stop working out, even if you are not losing weight

Do you stop working out if there is no weight loss? You may be wrong, as exercise is beneficial for overall health, even if it does not help you lose weight, according to a top neurologist.

Sudhir Kumar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said this, citing a recent study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Led by researchers from Harvard University in the US, the study demonstrated that physical activity is beneficial to many critical markers, independent of weight loss, among obese adults.

"If exercise does not lead to weight loss, is it worthless? The answer is NO," Sudhir said on X.com.

The Hyderabad-based neurologist said that some people who consult him report a lack of significant weight loss despite exercising. "They lose hope and want to quit exercising. My advice to them is to not give up and continue exercising," he said.

"A desire to lose weight is one of the main motivators for people to exercise, but it should not be the sole aim of exercising," the doctor added.