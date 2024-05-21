International Tea Day 2024: 5 amazing ways to elevate your tea-time experience

Use fresh ingredients

Embark on a sensory journey by infusing your tea with fresh ingredients like citrus zest, aromatic herbs (such as mint or lavender), or delicate spices. Explore the world's finest tea leaves, from the verdant slopes of Assam to the fragrant gardens of Darjeeling.

Tea pairings: A symphony of flavours

Indulge in the exquisite art of tea pairing, marrying different tea varieties with complementary flavours. Delight in the harmonious union of herbal teas with sweet pastries, indulge in floral teas paired with ripe fruits, or savour savoury snacks alongside robust black teas. Britannia Good Day biscuits with the perfect blend of buttery richness, will complement the delicate flavours of tea.