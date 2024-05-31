World No Tobacco Day: 7 benefits of quitting smoking

On World No Tobacco Day, we highlight the numerous benefits of quitting smoking. Smoking remains to be one of the leading causes of preventable diseases and deaths worldwide. However, the positive impact of quitting is immediate and profound. Here are seven key benefits of quitting smoking, emphasising a journey toward a healthier future.

Improved heart health

It helps to significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke. The heart and blood vessels begin to repair themselves within weeks of quitting.

Better lung function

As cigarettes contain more than 4,800 toxic chemicals and affect our lungs and airways. Quitting smoking can improve our lung capacity and function, reducing symptoms like coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. The risk of lung infections decreases as the respiratory system heals.

Enhanced immune system

When a person quits smoking, the immune system is no longer exposed to tar and nicotine. Thus, helps one to strengthen their immune system by making it easier for the body to fight off infections and illnesses. It leads to overall better health and quicker recovery from diseases.

Reduced cancer risk

The risk of developing various cancers, including lung, throat, mouth and bladder cancer, decreases significantly after quitting smoking by 30% to 50%. The longer one stays smoke-free, the lower the risk one will have in life.

Healthier skin

Skin receives more oxygen and nutrients, as blood flow gets better. Therefore, its appearance slows the aging process. It can help one develop a healthier complexion and fewer wrinkles. When you are tobacco-free, the stains on your fingers and nails start disappearing gradually as time passes by.

Financial savings

Quitting smoking saves money previously spent on cigarettes and related healthcare costs, and increases productivity by allowing individuals to invest in other aspects of their health and well-being.

Longer life expectancy

A person who quits smoking can add years to their lives. As it lowers the risk of diabetes, it helps the heart, lungs, and blood vessels work better. The earlier one quits, the greater the life expectancy gains, though benefits are seen at any age.

(Written by Viksha A.)