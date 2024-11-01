Stay youthful and stress-free: Essential health tips for the festive season

Festivals are a time of joy, celebrations, and togetherness, but they can also bring along stress and hectic schedules. Amidst all the festivities, it's important to prioritise our health and well being to stay youthful and enjoy a longer, more fulfilling life. Here are some lifestyle tips to keep in mind during the festive season, which can also contribute to maintaining a youthful spirit and a longer, healthier life.

The power of laughter: Laughter is indeed, the best medicine. Science shows that laughter can reduce stress levels and trigger the release of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good chemicals that promote an overall sense of well-being and can even temporarily relieve pain. Stress, anxiety or guilt, especially during the busy festive season, is known to age us prematurely and harm our health. By incorporating more laughter into our lives, we can counteract these negative effects. Watch a funny movie, browse hilarious videos, or spend time with friends who make you laugh. Even if you just start by faking a laugh, it can still have positive effects on your body, relaxing your muscles and easing stress.

Nurturing genuine friendships: In today's digital world, we often find ourselves surrounded by many acquaintances but few true friends. Genuine friendships-those that bring joy, support, and trust-are crucial for our well-being. They are not just about having a good time but about having people in our lives who truly care, listen, and support us through thick and thin. Invest in friendships that make you feel positive and help you grow. A healthy, fulfilling friendship is built on understanding, trust, and the ability to for- give. Strong friendships can uplift your mood, reduce stress, and con tribute to both your mental and physical health.

Slowing down and savouring life: Life often feels like a race, especially during festive times when there is so much to do in less time. However, constantly rushing and multitasking puts our body in a state of stress, which can have harmful effects on our health. Our bodies are not designed to be in a "fight or flight" mode or sympathetic nervous system all the time. To combat this, it's important to slow down and take time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like watching a sunset, savouring a cup of tea/coffee, or spending time with loved ones etc because focusing on one activity at a time helps us to be more mindful, present and reduce stress. Reorganising our schedules to make room for self-care activities like exercise, meditation, and getting enough sleep can do wonders for our health, rejuvenate, and also maintain our youthfulness over time.

Avoid comparing yourself to others: In the age of social media, it's easy to fall into the trap of comparing our selves to others, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy and a never-ending quest for more. Instead of comparing yourself, try practicing gratitude. Take a moment each day to appreciate what you have, no matter how small. This can help shift your focus from what's lacking to what's present, bringing a sense of contentment and happiness.

Aligning with nature: Youthfulness and longevity are also about living in harmony with nature. Try to wake up with the sunrise, eat fresh and seasonal foods, and spend time outdoors whenever possible. Slowing down and find ing time to connect with nature can ground us, reduce stress, and remind us of life's simple yet pro- found pleasures.