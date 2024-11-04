The beauty and health benefits of Rhododendron flower: A Himalayan treasure

The rhododendron flower, known for its vibrant colours and stunning blooms, is more than just a beautiful plant; it plays a significant role in various cultures and traditions, particularly in regions where it thrives, such as the Himalayas and parts of East Asia. Among its many uses, one of the most intriguing is the tea made from its flowers, celebrated for its unique flavour and potential health benefits.

Rhododendrons belong to the Ericaceae family and are characterised by their large, bell-shaped flowers that come in shades of pink, red, purple, and white. The plant is predominantly found in mountainous regions, where it flourishes in acidic soils and cooler climates. While many species of rhododendron exist, not all are suitable for consumption. The most commonly used for tea is the Rhododendron arboreum, which is native to the Himalayan region and is known locally as Buransh in Hindi.

The preparation of rhododendron tea involves harvesting the flowers, which are typically collected in the spring. The petals are then dried, preserving their vibrant colours and delicate flavours. When brewed, the tea offers a light, floral taste with subtle hints of sweetness and tartness, reminiscent of a gentle fruit infusion. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, often sweetened with honey or enjoyed plain to savour its natural flavour.